Barcode, Expanding All Throughout The State of Texas, Now Available in Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Barcode, the leading fitness drink for hydration, is excited to announce its rapid expansion throughout the State of Texas, with its products now available in Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb stores. This expansion is a significant milestone for Barcode, further solidifying its presence in the thriving Texas market after announcing their partnership with this year’s NBA draft first pick Victor Wembanyama.

The Los Angeles based fitness drink has been gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and health-conscious individuals due to its clean ingredients. Barcode contains 12 essential vitamins and minerals, ashwagandha, magnesium and only has 2 grams of natural sugar and 30 calories.

“We are thrilled to expand our reach and bring Barcode to more customers across Texas,” said Bar Malik, CEO and Founder at Barcode. “The goal has always been for Barcode to take over the natural channel and bring premium hydration to everyone”.

Barcode is part of the Mercenary Trending Program and by partnering with renowned grocery chains like Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb, the beverage is reaching a wider audience and making it easily accessible to customers throughout Texas.

About Barcode

Barcode is a leading fitness drink brand dedicated to providing hydration solutions for individuals striving to perform at their best. With a unique blend of electrolytes and essential vitamins, Barcode offers refreshing hydration with clean ingredients. Barcode is committed to empowering individuals on their fitness journey and helping them achieve peak performance. It is available in five different flavors: Malibu Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape, Black Cherry and Watermelon.

For More Information:

https://drinkbarcode.com/