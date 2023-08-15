Bizzy Cold Brew Welcomes New CFO Ryan Bennett, Formerly of Talenti Gelato

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Bizzy Cold Brew, maker of the only 18-hour, slow-brewed cold brew available in ready-to-drink bottles, grounds and eco-friendly brew bags, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ryan Bennett as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bennett, previously associated with Talenti Gelato, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Bizzy Cold Brew team, and is poised to drive the brand’s financial growth and strategic expansion.

Bennett’s extensive background in finance and his track record of success make him a perfect fit for Bizzy Cold Brew’s dynamic and rapidly evolving environment. With a proven ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and foster innovation, Bennett’s appointment is set to propel Bizzy Cold Brew’s mission to offer premium cold brew coffee experiences to an ever-growing consumer base.

“We are very happy to welcome Ryan to the Bizzy Cold Brew family,” said Alex French, co-founder and CEO at Bizzy Cold Brew. “His deep understanding of financial management and strategic leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our company’s growth and ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional products to our customers.”

Bennett’s tenure at Talenti Gelato saw him lead the financial team through a period of remarkable growth, overseeing key initiatives that drove revenue expansion and operational efficiency. His insights into financial planning, analysis and risk management will undoubtedly contribute to Bizzy Cold Brew ongoing success as it seeks to further cement its position as a leader in the specialty coffee market.

“I am thrilled to join the Bizzy Cold Brew team and contribute to the brand’s incredible journey,” said Bennett, the newly appointed CFO. “The company’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with my values, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to achieve new heights in the specialty coffee industry.”

Bizzy Cold Brew has experienced remarkable growth over the past years, becoming synonymous with high-quality, ethically sourced cold brew coffee. With the addition of Ryan Bennett as CFO, the brand is poised to strengthen its financial foundation and enhance its market presence even further.

About Bizzy Cold Brew

Bizzy Cold Brew is the maker of USDA Certified Organic, craft-brewed cold brew, available in ready-to-drink, multi-serve bottles, coarse grounds and convenient, eco-friendly brew bags. The company was founded by best friends Alex French and Andrew Healy who started making their own cold brew coffee in their cramped apartment in 2013 after being fed up with paying $5 for a cup from a coffee shop. Today, the ready-to-drink products are sold in more than 5,000 grocery stores across the country, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, H-E-B, Ralphs, Smart & Final, Publix, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and more. Bizzy’s cold brew bags and grounds are also available for purchase on the Bizzy Cold Brew website and Amazon.com.

For More Information:

https://bizzycoldbrew.com/