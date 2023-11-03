CELSIUS Debuts New Product Line, CELSIUS ESSENTIALS, at Mr. Olympia

BOCA RATON, Fla.— CELSIUS, the lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lives with essential and functional energy, will debut its brand new product line, CELSIUS ESSENTIALS, at Mr. Olympia 2023 this November 2-5 in Orange County, Florida. The new energy drink line is tailor made for staunch fitness enthusiasts like the bodybuilders competing at Mr. Olympia.

CELSIUS ESSENTIALS powers devoted athletes to take their performance to the next level with a brand new formula that supports the enhancement of physical and cognitive performance. The product is now available in bold and electrifying flavors including Cherry Limeade, Blue Crush, Dragonberry, and Orangesicle.

At Mr. Olympia, CELSIUS’ presence will be widespread – from a two-story booth with a VIP area and DJ, logo placements, banners across the convention center, and more. During the event, bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts will be some of the first to sample CELSIUS ESSENTIALS and experience the innovative benefits of the new product.

CELSIUS will have an impressive roster of athletes on-site, showing their love for the brand throughout the weekend, including: Dustin Poirier, Jay Cutler, Yarishna Ayala, Brandon Hendrickson, Regan Grimes, Brian Shaw, Clarence McSpadden, and Babi Mannu.

For those attending the Mr. Olympia 2023, CELSIUS will be showcasing the new CELSIUS ESSENTIALS line at booth #531. CELSIUS ESSENTIALS is now available to purchase.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

