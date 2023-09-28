CELSIUS Teases Launch of New Product Line at Upcoming NACS Show 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla.— CELSIUS, the lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lives with essential and functional energy, will unveil a brand new product line at the NACS Show 2023 this October 3-6, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

CELSIUS’ new energy drink line, available starting later this fall, will offer bold new flavors and help fitness enthusiasts elevate their performance with a new formula that provides enhanced physical performance and cognitive benefits.

“Our new line is a game-changer for those looking to elevate their performance and take their fitness to the next level,” said Kyle Watson, CELSIUS EVP of Marketing. “This is one of CELSIUS’ biggest launches to date and we’re excited to share a sneak peek at the upcoming NACS trade show in early October.”

CELSIUS will continue to fuel the growth of the energy drink category in 2024 through new innovation, which the brand will also sample at NACS, and its partnerships with Major League Soccer, Formula 1, Professional Fighting League and the CELSIUS Essential Vibes Tour. CELSIUS is the number-one growth driver of the category in the convenience channel, contributing more than 85% of category volume growth and 41% of category dollar growth – 1.7 times more than the category’s leaders.*IRI Scorecard 12 weeks ending 9/10/2023.

For those attending the NACS Show 2023, CELSIUS will be debuting their new energy offering on-site at booth #B-2441. To learn more, stop by CELSIUS’ section to hear how the brand is taking performance to the next level with this new launch.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

For More Information:

https://www.celsius.com/