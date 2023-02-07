Crafthouse Cocktails Launches Highballs

CHICAGO, Ill.— Crafthouse Cocktails, the pioneering ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail brand co-founded by world-champion bartender, Charles Joly, and trailblazing bar owner/restaurateur, Matt Lindner, announces the launch of 2 new highballs: Gin & Tonic and Vodka Soda. They join the brand’s award-winning roster of cocktails that use small-batch craft spirits in place of malt base, all-natural ingredients and zero excess sugar, in addition to eco-conscious, recyclable packaging.

As with all Crafthouse Cocktails, Joly and team obsessed over the details when crafting these new arrivals. The drinks’ outward simplicity belies an intense R&D process and a focus on the absolute finest ingredients, dialed-in to meet Crafthouse’s exacting requirements.

The Gin + Tonic features a premium custom gin distilled by a craft producer in Chicago according to Charles Joly’s specifications. Originally created for Crafthouse’s Southside cocktail, it’s a classic, London Dry style gin with a balance of 4 traditional botanicals: juniper, coriander, cardamom and lemon peel. They use real, whole spices and peels each time the gin is distilled, not flavor extracts. This process is more labor and time intensive, and therefore more costly, but it’s well-worth the result. They complement the custom gin with real tonic, which must contain quinine, providing a hint of bitterness plus some notes of spice, citrus, and a touch of sweet. A splash of real lime juice and the optimal level of carbonation complete equation for the perfect Gin & Tonic.

The vodka soda uses premium vodka, perfectly carbonated seltzer water and a squeeze of real lemon juice for a simple and refreshing serve.

The new releases are best served well-chilled or poured over ice with your favorite garnish. The Gin & Tonic is 10% ABV and the Vodka Soda is 7.5% ABV. They are currently available in Colorado, New York, Wisconsin and California at select retailers and on Reservebar and Crafthouse Cocktails’ website shipping to AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, OK, FL, ID, LA, NE, NM, MO, MT, NH, NV, ND, WA and WY. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per single can (375ml).

The global ready-to-drinks (RTDs) alcohol market was estimated to be valued at a staggering $36.42 Bn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2030 (according to InsightAce Analytic).

About Crafthouse Cocktails

Founded in 2013, Crafthouse Cocktails is a pioneering RTD cocktail brand created by world-champion bartender, Charles Joly, and trailblazing bar owner/restaurateur, Matt Lindner. Joly is the only American to have won the title of Diageo World Class Global Champion. He’s also the mixologist for the Oscars & Emmys, a James Beard Award-winner for his work at Chicago’s The Aviary, and winner of numerous Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. Joly and Lindner’s goal was to bottle the quality drinks they were making for discerning bar patrons at some of the country’s top bars, so that they could be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. Crafthouse Cocktails uses small-batch craft spirits in place of malt base, all-natural ingredients and zero excess sugar in addition to eco-conscious, recyclable packaging. Available in 200 ml screw top cans, 750ml bottles and 1.75L boxes, the lineup includes a Moscow Mule, Paloma, Pineapple Daiquiri, Rum Old Fashioned, Smoky Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Southside and Goldrush. The newest cocktails are the recently-launched Gin & Tonic and Vodka Soda. The brand can be found nationally at Total Wine and More, Walmart, Wegmans, Binny’s Beverage, Whole Foods and many other retailers as well as at hotel/resort chains: Sea Island, Blackberry Mountain and Marriott Brands, in addition to Virgin Voyages, Amtrak, OTG Group airport concessions, Cedar Fair amusement parks and Ambassador Theatre Group.

About Charles Joly

A global bartending champion, James Beard Award winning beverage designer and guest experience guru, Charles Joly is a leader in the international craft cocktail and spirits movement. With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, he has helped to usher in the modern age of the cocktail. He balances serious industry cred with dream gigs like creating and serving the signature cocktails at the Oscars and Emmys year after year.

As one of the most respected authorities in the beverage field, Charles regularly shares the stage with his celebrity counterparts from the culinary world. He’s had the honor of creating cocktail pairings alongside Dominique Crenn, Stephanie Izard, Jose Andres and other visionaries. Charles shared a judging panel with Andrew Zimmern and Emeril at Eric Ripert’s Cayman Cookout, because even bartenders need to eat. His shakers have a lot of miles on them, helming the bar at marquis events like the Grammys, Kentucky Derby, Jimmy Kimmel’s after parties and quieter affairs such as the Scott Brother’s 40th Birthday, Oprah’s 25th anniversary, celebrity weddings and private performances. Regardless of the venue, Charles never strays from his light-hearted and direct take on cocktails: respect your guest, respect your craft, be present, use honest ingredients and have fun along the way! The only American ever to win World Class by Diageo, the largest and most prestigious bartending competition on the planet, Charles has racked up an impressive list of awards. Highlights include NBC’s On the Rocks reality series, where he took home top honors and $100,000 prize, 4 James Beard nominations in addition to his win, making the list of “10 of the Most Influential Bartenders” by Bon Appétit and being named “US Bartender of the Year” by Tales of the Cocktail.

His passion for culture, history, traditions and the people behind the cocktails and spirits we love have taken him to more than 50 countries. During his travels, Charles leads master classes for professionals and enthusiasts, visits spirit producers at the source, is tapped for his expertise and dives head into the rich and diverse landscapes our world has to offer. It turns out you can learn quite a bit about someone while sharing a cocktail together…Looking to fill the need for superb quality cocktails outside of the bar, Charles co-founded and designed Crafthouse Cocktails, a line of fully prepared, all-natural bottled cocktails. Crafthouse quickly soared in popularity and have found their way onto airlines, cruise ships and arenas. Crafthouse reinforces Charles’ belief that great cocktails should be unpretentious, accessible and bring people together to celebrate.

