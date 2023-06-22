De Soi Introduces Très Rosé

LOS ANGELES – Today, De Soi, a premium non-alcoholic sparkling apéritif brand founded by global pop superstar Katy Perry and award-winning Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan, announces the launch of Très Rosé, a new rosé-inspired, ready-to-drink canned apéritif. Bold and balanced, Très Rosé evokes the ritual of sparkling brut rosé while offering notes of bright red fruits and subtle florals. With a blend of adaptogens including lively lion’s mane combined with soothing saffron, this refreshing new drink imparts balanced flavors and feelings.

“With Très Rosé, we wanted to create a flavor that truly embodies the feeling of summer. Each sip takes you to a sun-drenched beach, a sparkling pool or a tropical island paradise,” says De Soi Co-Founder Katy Perry. “As someone who loves creating magical experiences, I can’t wait to share Très Rosé as a refreshing and delicious way to seize the fun of summer.”

Très Rosé is created for those looking for a lighter alternative to a more traditional bitter apéritif. With a bright and approachable flavor profile in stylish, convenient ready-to-drink cans featuring playful patterns and shades of pink, Très Rosé perfectly captures the essence of summer.

De Soi puts the fun in functional. Inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint, De Soi is a sophisticated alternative to alcohol powered by all natural adaptogens. By redefining the traditional apéritif, De Soi opens up new possibilities for pleasure. It’s an apéritif made for moments you don’t want to forget, whether you’re laughing with friends over dinner, or indulging in a solo toast to yourself.

“Très Rosé draws inspiration from the delicate profile of rosé, and elevates the experience with the subtle layering of mindfully selected botanicals,” says Morgan McLachlan, De Soi Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. We carefully composed Très Rosé to bring the familiar feeling of enjoying a glass of rosé to the modern consumer seeking an occasion-worthy drink that is at once sophisticated, celebratory, and reflects their wellness standards.”

Très Rosé joins De Soi’s current flavor lineup, including zesty Golden Hour made with lemon balm and L-theanine, Champignon Dreams, a bitter but balanced pour made with reishi mushroom and passion flower, and Purple Lune, a rich and sensual elixir made with ashwagandha and tart cherry.

Find Très Rosé online now in 4-packs at www.drinkdesoi.com, or in single cans from select retailers nationwide. Très Rosé will be available in 750ml bottles this fall.

De Soi (pronounced de swa) is a line of sparkling non-alcoholic apéritifs created by Katy Perry and award-winning distiller Morgan McLachlan (AMASS). De Soi apéritifs effortlessly marry a passion for plants and better-for-you ingredients with big, bold flavors and feel-good adaptogens to help you create, relax and celebrate. De Soi spritzes are mindfully crafted with culinary botanicals like yuzu, lemongrass and rosemary, then mixed with mind-mellowing adaptogens like L-theanine, reishi mushroom and ashwagandha. The result is a not-too-sweet drink that’s truly fun to sip on while still allowing you to feel present and engaged. With three varieties including Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams and Purple Lune, De Soi is available in 750ml bottles or ready-to-drink cans featuring packaging inspired by French New Wave cinema with a contemporary twist. The name De Soi is inspired by the French ethos of pleasure with restraint, originating from the phrase maîtrise de soi, meaning ‘self-control.’ De Soi, which loosely translates to of the self, encourages people to focus on their sense of agency and empowerment while enjoying moments of celebration. drinkdesoi.com

