ecoSPIRITS USA Accelerates Expansion With Breakthru Beverage Group

MIAMI, Fla.— ecoSPIRITS USA announced that Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage alcohol wholesaler, has joined the ecoSPIRITS Climate Partner Program as an official distributor partner. Breakthru has a raft of spirits brands ready to be deployed in ecoTOTE format, starting with venues in Florida. ecoSPIRITS’ patent-pending technology is a first-of-its-kind distribution system that nearly eliminates packaging waste in the premium spirits supply chain.

Breakthru is a family-owned and operated beverage alcohol wholesaler and is one of the top three alcohol beverage wholesalers in the United States. It has a diverse portfolio of more than 6,000 wine, spirits and beer brands from many of the industry’s leading suppliers. The company operates in 45 facilities across North America – including Canada and 16 U.S states such as Florida, California, Arizona and Illinois – and has more than 9,000 employees.

The ecoSPIRITS circular distribution system, which centers around the ecoTOTE format, lowers packaging waste by more than 90%, reduces transportation costs by as much as 50%, and delivers an estimated 60-90% reduction in the carbon emissions associated with spirits packaging and distribution. Breakthru will begin by distributing premium rum brand, Coconut Cartel, in ecoTOTE format to venues in Florida, which has the second largest beverage alcohol markets in the United States, with more than 23 million 9-liter cases consumed in 2022. This will be followed shortly after by other Breakthru brands, including the award-winning, super premium Barr Hill Gin, in ecoTOTE format.

Will Fulghom, Region President East US, Breakthru Beverage Group, said: “Breakthru is very excited to work with ecoSPIRITS as a pioneering distributor partner and reduce our single-use packaging in the Florida market. While it is up to all of us to protect our planet, we as distributors have a special responsibility to work with our supplier and customer partners to undertake such eco-friendly efforts across the industry. We are proud to work with Coconut Cartel on this climate-friendly venture and hope that this partnership will take off and expand to other suppliers, markets and throughout the US beverage alcohol industry.”

Mike Zig, Co-Founder, Coconut Cartel, said: “We’re grateful for the opportunity to be better and grow our brand with visionary partners like ecoSPIRITS and Breakthru. As an emerging brand, we are nimble and therefore we can quickly activate innovations such as ecoSPIRITS’ sustainable packaging technology and we hope to inspire more brands to join the movement to help eliminate single use glass waste in the spirits and wine industry.”

Ray Christiansen, Co-Founder and President, Barr Hill Gin, said: “We’ve been cheering on the team at ecoSPIRITS, as they pioneer the enormous effort of eliminating single use packaging from the spirits industry. We’re honored to be invited to be a part of this important mission, and couldn’t be more excited to see Breakthru Beverage step up to the plate on behalf of our planet.”

Jessica Berry, Sales Director, North America, ecoSPIRITS, said: “I am thrilled to be taking my long-term working relationship with Breakthru to the next level and revolutionize the industry for a more green and sustainable future. I am proud to see the leadership at Breakthru commit to what we can do today for a better tomorrow.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

About ecoSPIRITS

ecoSPIRITS is a circular economy technology company that has developed the world’s first low carbon, low waste distribution technology for premium spirits and wine. Our patent-pending closed loop system nearly eliminates all packaging waste in the supply chain. By dramatically reducing packaging and transport, ecoSPIRITS provides both a powerful cost advantage and a transformative carbon footprint reduction. Founded in Singapore in 2018, the ecoSPIRITS technology is now available in more than 23 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. More than 2,000 leading bars, restaurants, hotels and retailers have adopted the technology, including Michelin-starred restaurants, World’s 50 Best and Asia’s 50 Best bars and iconic hotels. ecoSPIRITS is now rapidly building a global network of closed loop service, with coverage to grow to 27 countries worldwide by early 2024. Together with our brand partners, importers, distributors, wholesalers, venues, and retailers, we are already making a difference. Each year, ecoSPIRITS and our partners are eliminating hundreds of tons of single use glass waste, planting tens of thousands of trees, and inspiring others to change.

