Ghia Reveals Second Aperitif Flavor, Berry

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Ghia, the non-alcoholic brand leading the category, releases Berry, the second flavor of their original hero Aperitif. Ghia Berry, like all Ghia products, is crafted with a meticulously chosen set of ingredients including real extracts, juices, and botanicals with no artificial flavors or added sugars. Real strawberry juice, fermented jasmine green tea, and black currant juice offer both sweet and dry expressions that linger on the tongue. The second act to their cult favorite Aperitif, which opens the palate, Berry is meant to take consumers through dinner and into a nightcap with tart and juicy flavors that stay around, enabling you to stay a while. As versatile as it is distinct, Berry can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, spritzed, or in mixed drinks. With 17 servings per bottle, Ghia is proud to once again create a product that delivers an entirely unique drinking experience yet to be replicated in the non-alcoholic beverage category.

“We are beyond excited to introduce our Berry Aperitif, a much-anticipated follow-up to our hero bottle,” says Ghia Founder Melanie Masarin. “Our focus has always been on creating moments, big and small, with excellent products. For Berry, we envisioned a tannic mouthfeel that transforms depending on how you choose to enjoy it. Enjoy it with your favorite pasta, or on the rocks as a sweet nightcap – ideally with really good music and berry-stained lips.”

Ghia has been working on the new expression of their signature Aperitif for over two years, perfecting a slightly sweet yet dry aperitif that’s the perfect extension of their line. The mix of strawberry and blackcurrant juices creates a rich, juicy finish reminiscent of a wine that’s spent time on the skins or a seedy berry snack. Holy basil, chamomile, honeysuckle, clove, cardamom, and orange blossom extracts along with fermented jasmine green tea give Ghia’s Berry a complex and deeply botanical flavor. The result is a silky, medium-bodied aperitif that pairs with both heavier dishes, like Osso Buco, and lighter dishes like pasta al limone or pavlova.

The launch comes on the heels of Le Spritz, Sumac & Chili, the brand’s most recent flavor launch for their RTD line, another ingredient-forward product heavily inspired by culinary processes and flavors. Berry Aperitif is bottled in Ghia’s iconic ribbed bottle design adding a tactile feel to the drinking experience. Mimicking the color of the standout ingredient, strawberry, the bottle is adorned with a pink Ghia label with a navy logo, a callback to the deep hue of the drink.

Ghia’s Berry Aperitif comes in 500ml bottles and can be purchased on the Ghia website here for $38 and at retailers like Erewhon, Boisson, and Foxtrot.

About Ghia

Ghia is the non-alcoholic beverage brand inspired by Mediterranean aperitivo culture from founder Melanie Masarin with the goal of changing the way we think about drinking and socializing. In June 2020, Ghia launched with their hero product, The Aperitif, and have since expanded with their Le Spritz line, which are ready-to-drink, single serve cans in four different flavors: Ghia Soda, Ghia Ginger, Lime & Salt and Sumac & Chili. More than just a beverage company, but a true lifestyle brand, Ghia has also launched a number of thoughtfully designed products to inspire human connection. The company offers a Ghianduja (hazelnut spread), Ghia puzzles, and most recently, Ghia glassware, all of which anchor back to the brand’s goal of gathering with intention and creating moments to remember. Ghia was named Fast Company’s top 10 most innovative consumer goods companies of 2022, won Best New Product in the BevNET Best of 2022 Awards, is a Gold Medal Winner in the L.A. Spirits Awards Non-Alcoholic Category, and remains the first and only non-alcoholic brand in history to win Esquire’s “Drink of the Year” award. In addition to a robust direct-to-consumer and Amazon business, Ghia can be found in 1,400 retailers —from Foxtrot, Boisson, and Erewhon to CVS and Sweetgreen and over 300 restaurants including June’s All Day in Austin, Four Horseman in Brooklyn, and Funke in Los Angeles.

