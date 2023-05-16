GHOST And Insomniac Spark An Electrifying Multi-Year Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— GHOST, a lifestyle brand that spans sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, merch and apparel, and Insomniac, the world’s leading music festival and live events experience creator, announces a colossal multi-year deal. The partnership kicks off at the highly-anticipated Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas with a limited-edition GHOST ENERGY flavor wrapped in an epic, EDC-themed can design and a total takeover as the exclusive energy partner of the festival.

As part of the multi-year deal, GHOST will be the exclusive energy partner at all Insomniac festivals and events nationwide. The partnership goes beyond stocking the bars with a great-tasting energy drink and will include inspired limited edition can designs, activations and truly integrated experience. GHOST and Insomniac have teamed up to shatter on-premise event standards and create an inclusive, authentic partnership.

“We are always on the lookout for partners who can bring fresh and exciting elements to our experiences,” expressed Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. “That’s why it’s truly amazing to team up with GHOST. Not only are they passionate Headliners themselves and genuine Insomniac fans who deeply understand what our community loves and values, but they also radiate an incredible amount of momentum and excitement. By combining GHOST’s growing presence with Insomniac’s extensive lineup of festivals and events, we are creating a dynamic collaboration that will elevate the festival experiences of our Headliners throughout the entire year.”

Insomniac and GHOST are kindred spirits with the same ethos of embracing one’s genuine self. The two brands meld effortlessly because of their combined mission to build a community of headliners and legends who are bound by a deep passion to live life to the fullest. GHOST and Insomniac welcome every individual as they are to be part of the community and make memories to last a lifetime.

“Authenticity is undefeated,” said Dan Lourenco, CEO and Co-Founder of GHOST. “The GHOST story has always been about finding opportunities to combine real passion with partnership. Music and community have been a big part of our DNA and working with the revolutionary Insomniac team to bring new energy and a deeper level of collaboration to EDC Las Vegas and all Insomniac events is a dream come true. This partnership is the beginning of a long relationship and as Headliners ourselves, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone all weekend.”

The partnership will kick off at this weekend’s EDC Las Vegas, the world’s largest dance music festival, with a limited edition GHOST Energy x EDC “Wide Awake Watermelon” energy drink that festival-goers, best known as Headliners, can enjoy underneath the Electric Sky.

“The can is really a blank canvas for both art teams to really have some fun and creatively bring both brands to life in celebration of Insomniac’s 30th Anniversary,” said Lourenco. “The can is really the first of its kind with both glow-in-the-dark and blacklight-activated elements that really will light up under the electric sky.”

GHOST will also be taking over a prime bar space on the festival’s Rainbow Road and will be available at all concessions, Marquee SkyDeck, Camp EDC, Hotel EDC, and Maverick Helipads.

EDC Las Vegas will take place May 19 – 21 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. GHOST ENERGY “Orange Cream” and “Tropical Mango” will also be available at the festival in brand new 8.4-ounce cans.

About GHOST

GHOST is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world’s leading flavor brands, including OREO, Chips Ahoy!, Sour Patch Kids, Sonic Drive-In, Warheads, Swedish Fish and Welch’s. GHOST products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company’s top priority.

Founded 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company’s premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world’s largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

For More Information:

https://www.ghostlifestyle.com/