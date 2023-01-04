Gnubees Kids and Gnubees Plus Smoothie Packs Launch in H-E-B Texas Stores

Just in time for the new year when kids need more options for eating healthy on the go, Gnubees Kids and Gnubees Plus will join the lineup of ready-made products at H-E-B Texas. Coming to shelves in January, everyone in the Texas area will now be able to grab the shelf-stable smoothie packs specially designed specifically for different age groups of children to satisfy their particular growing needs.

Gnubees Kids, tailor-made for kids age 2 and up, and Gnubees Plus, created for older kids ages 8 plus. Every delicious, naturally fruit-flavored smoothie shake contains essential vitamins and minerals along with balanced protein and fiber to regulate the release of energy and sugars throughout the day.

“We are so pleased to join forces with H-E-B Texas to get Gnubees Kids and Gnubees Plus in more healthy homes in the U.S. It is our mission to inspire nutritious choices with ease and transparency for generations of kids and are so excited about our unique, delicious and science-backed recipes that help kids feel better, stronger and fulfilled on a daily basis,” said Autumn Kendrick, chief brand manager at Gnubees parent company, GnuSanté.

Gnubees is made with a well-balanced blend of real fruit juices and milk with a touch of organic honey, which makes them sweet and creamy, in a variety of flavors such as Mango, Bananas, and Raspberry. Gnubees provides meaningful nutrition backed by research and science without the sugar crash. That’s why each pouch contains 6 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and bone-building minerals (calcium and magnesium) for little ones to grow beautifully.

With Gnubees Plus, each 8 fl oz, lactose-free fruit shake contains 8 grams of grass-fed whey protein, 4 grams of prebiotic fiber and 30% of daily recommendation for Vitamin C and D to boost immunity and keep everyone running. Big kids can dig in with fun flavors like Tropical Unstoppable (tropical punch), Strawberry Wise (strawberry milkshake), and Lemon Limelight (lemon-lime cheesecake).

Gnubees Kids and Gnubees Plus are available online on its website and on Amazon, as well as H-E-B Texas in October and other retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

For More Information:

https://www.gnusante.com/en-us/collections/gnubees-gnubees