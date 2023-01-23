Jeff Maher Joins MAKA as SVP of Sales

MAKA, creator of RTD organic wheatgrass beverages in four fruit-forward energizing and refreshing flavors, is pleased to announce that Jeff Maher has taken the position of Senior Vice President of Sales. With more than 16 years of beverage and CPG experience, Jeff will be focused on the strategic growth of MAKA as it continues to expand its national presence.

Founder Brian Hill conveyed that “Jeff has demonstrated a history of excellence in product sales and growth throughout his career and we are thrilled to have him as part of our team.”

Jeff Maher is an experienced professional in the food and beverage industry, having worked for several notable brands throughout his career. He began his journey in the industry at Glaceau Vitaminwater where he developed the Boston Territory and played a key role in the transition to the Coca-Cola network.

He then moved on to Hint Water as Regional Sales Manager where he was responsible for driving sales and developing new business opportunities in the East. Most notably, he built the DSD network in New England and managed Chain accounts throughout the East Coast.

Maher then joined GT’s Living Foods as Director of East Sales, where he helped to establish the brand as a leader in the Kombucha category. His efforts to build & scale the East Sales Team drove significant revenue growth and helped solidify GT’s as a household name.

Maher’s most recent role was as a Director at Alpha Foods, where he led the charge in creating and executing the company’s go-to-market strategy. While at Alpha, the brand experienced significant YOY growth for three straight years while closing Key Account distribution voids and driving brand awareness and market share in the Frozen Plant-Based Category.

Throughout his career, Jeff Maher has demonstrated a deep understanding of the food and beverage industry and a talent for driving business growth. He has noteworthy experience and expertise in CPG Sales, along with the ability to create and execute successful strategies.

MAKA Wheatgrass Beverages are available in over 400 natural and organic grocers and co-ops from Hawaii to Maine which will double within the next quarter. MAKA is currently found in Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Jimbo’s, Vintage Grocers, Woodman’s Market, Wild by Nature, Plum Market, INFRA, NCG, and more.

About MAKA

MAKA was originally conceived by its founder in his home kitchen out of necessity. Since no viable option was readily available, Brian created a ready-to-drink wheatgrass beverage. Each lightly carbonated can of MAKA is equivalent to eight pressed wheatgrass shots, paired with refreshing fruit juices, a touch of blue agave, and yerba mate & guayusa herbal teas – all at a price point equal to the cost of a single pressed shot in a typical juice bar. All MAKA beverages are USDA organic certified, non-GMO, vegan, and naturally gluten free. MAKA’s flavors include Coconut Pineapple, Hibiscus Passionfruit, Lemon, and Mango. MAKA offsets its carbon emissions and donates a min. of 1% of gross proceeds to water sustainability initiatives; verified by 1% for the Planet.

For More Information:

https://www.livingmaka.com