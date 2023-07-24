Jove Water Announces Undefeated World Champion Boxer Seniesa Estrada As Celebrity Brand Ambassador

BOCA RATON, Fla.— Jove, the leading premium, functional alkaline water brand, proudly announces the appointment of undefeated world champion boxer Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada as their newest celebrity ambassador. This announcement marks an exciting collaboration between Jove and one of the most talented and inspiring athletes in the world of boxing with the mission of providing Deep Hydration for the sporting community.

At only 31 years old, Seniesa Estrada has made a remarkable impact on the sport of boxing. As an American professional boxer, she holds an undefeated record and has earned two world titles. Her dedication, skill, and unbeatable spirit have propelled her to the top of her division, making her a true force to be reckoned with.

“We are honored to have Seniesa join Jove Water as one of our ambassadors,” says Tammy Hobbs, Jove Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Seniesa’s partnership will inspire individuals around the world to push their limits and stay hydrated while pursuing their passion,” she added.

Seniesa Estrada’s partnership with Jove Water showcases her unwavering dedication to maintaining peak performance both inside and outside the ring. As a professional athlete, she understands the importance of hydration in maximizing her potential. By choosing Jove Water as her hydration partner, Seniesa ensures that she remains at the top of her game and ready for any challenge.

“As a rising female athlete who’s always in front of the camera, it’s very important to me that my skin is as hydrated and healthy as possible,” said Estrada. “Hydration is a crucial element in my training and performance and with Jove, I’ve found a superior hydration solution that keeps me feeling light and energized during my workouts. I am excited to promote the benefits of staying hydrated and inspire others to pursue their goals while prioritizing their health.”

Being chosen as Jove’s first athlete ambassador holds significant importance for Estrada, particularly as a woman. “Being Jove’s first athlete ambassador is so exciting, especially as a female,” she notes. “I want people of all ages to know my story/journey to the top in hopes of giving a positive influence in whatever it is that they choose to do while inspiring both audiences of myself and Jove.”

As Jove Water’s ambassador, Seniesa Estrada will actively engage in social media campaigns and community initiatives. She will also have Jove by her side as she defends her WBC and WBA minimum weight world titles on Friday, July 28 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Through her partnership with Jove Water, Estrada aims to inspire individuals to embrace an active lifestyle, pursue their dreams, and prioritize their well-being.

About Jove

Jove is the first premium, functional alkaline water clinically shown to support skin and cellular hydration. It has an amazing smooth, great taste. Made with our exclusive ACH Technology (Advanced Cellular Hydration), Jove is infused with an exclusive liquid silica, an essential mineral that increases alkalinity, then charged with an abundance of electrons, a primary source of energy. Jove bottles and caps are 100% recyclable. To show their commitment to being part of the responsible use and processing of plastic, Jove partners with TerraCycle to support the responsible use of plastic and cleaning of our oceans. Jove is currently available at Publix, Giant, select Kroger stores, Lowes Food Stores, The Fresh Market, Earth Fare retailers, and online at Amazon.

