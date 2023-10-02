KELIA Launches Non-Carbonated Cannabis Drinks

KELIA, LLC, a female-owned cannabis beverage brand, is thrilled to introduce its line of low-calorie, low-sugar, non-carbonated cannabis drinks made with natural juices and ingredients. Each flavor boasts unique wellness benefits, such as the immunity-boosting Pineapple Jalapeno infused with vitamin C and zinc, the metabolism-boosting Grapefruit Ginger infused with fiber and prebiotics, and the hydrating Watermelon Coconut infused with electrolytes. KELIA incorporates distinct cannabinoids like CBG (researched for its potential to combat cancer-causing cells, reduce inflammation, fight bacteria, and more) and THCv (studied for its potential to stimulate and suppress appetite) into its products.

With an emphasis on quality premium ingredients and a commitment to educating others about the benefits of cannabis, KELIA lends itself to everyday self-care rituals for its customers to tune in, relax, and find balance. Perfect for socializing or unwinding at home, KELIA beverages are for everyone from regular cannabis users to the canna-curious, bringing luxury and wellness together through a minimalistic and sophisticated approach. Plant over poison is the motto that drives KELIA’s passion for everyday self-care rituals.

“I started KELIA because I believe that beverages should not only make you feel good, but also be good for you. I have been using cannabis since my teens, and I remember feeling like I was doing something wrong. When I became a mother, I stopped using cannabis, but after a year postpartum, I decided to use it again, and it was eye-opening. Cannabis helped ease my anxiety, quiet negative thoughts and even helped me become more focused when spending time with my daughter. I realized that I was a normal person who benefited from the effects of cannabis. I want to share that feeling with other mothers and adults through KELIA and allow them to sip our cannabis cordials throughout the day or enjoy them as mocktails with friends,” said Sarah Patel, Founder and CEO of KELIA.

The company’s three signature flavors are:

Watermelon Coconut: Hydration Boost

With a botanical blend of watermelon + coconut water + added electrolytes for instant hydration & 5 mg of THC.

Pineapple Jalapeno: Immunity Boost

With pineapple juice + jalapeno +vitamin C + zinc oxide + 5 mg of THC & 5 mgs of CBD.

Grapefruit Ginger: Metabolism Boost

With a botanical blend of grapefruit + ginger + prebiotics + added fiber for a metabolic boost + 2.5 mg of THCv & 2.5 mg of THC.

