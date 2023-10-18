Langers Launches New Blue Zones-Inspired Teas

CALIFORNIA— At Langers, joie de vivre and longevity are integral to the company’s story. The second-generation, family-owned brand was started by Nathan Langer, a man who lived with purpose – his hands in the soil and heart in the community. Langer’s legacy is not just about providing pure fruit juices to American households, but is also in alignment with the lifestyle habits of the world’s healthiest, longest-living people in the world’s blue zones: moving naturally, knowing your purpose, eating lots of fruit and vegetables, and drinking tea. To celebrate the unique areas that share these characteristics, Langers launches a Bergamot Black Unsweetened Tea and a Green & Jasmine Unsweetened Tea infused with nourishing ingredients traditionally enjoyed in the blue zones longevity hotspots of Ikaria, Greece and Okinawa, Japan.

“Langers Juice is a family brand and it’s always been about just that: family and juice. For as long as I can remember, my siblings and I were tasting fruits and juice blends. Our purpose could always be found in seeking nutritious and healthy foods. At Langers, we believe in crafting more than just juices; we’re cultivating a legacy. It’s a journey through flavors and traditions that extends beyond pure fruit juices; it’s a commitment to moving naturally, knowing our purpose, savoring fruits, and sipping tea. Our beverages mirror the vitality of the centenarians from the blue zones, a sip of life’s most precious moments from nature’s best gifts,” said Bruce Langer, president of Langers.

The launch of Langers Blue Zones-inspired products comes alongside the Netflix docuseries, “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones.” The series is hosted by National Geographic Explorer and Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner, who identified the cultures of the world – or blue zones – with the healthiest, longest-living populations. To date, the expeditions unveiled the highest numbers of healthy centenarians in Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Nicoya, Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California, a suburban town just 45 miles from the Langer family’s farms and headquarters.

Langers’ newest venture is the latest creations inspired by the essence of the blue zones, a flavorful adventure with no added sugars or sweeteners that embodies longevity and vitality, where every sip is a taste of these extraordinary regions, inviting everyone to explore and indulge in their culinary secrets.

Green & Jasmine Tea inspired by Okinawa, Japan: Okinawans have enjoyed an anti-inflammatory green tea with jasmine flowers and turmeric called “shan-pien,” which means “tea with a bit of scent.” Langers tea is infused with real juices, including pineapple, mango, ginger, and dragon fruit, with added turmeric for a gentle lift in energy and mood restoration.

Okinawans have enjoyed an anti-inflammatory green tea with jasmine flowers and turmeric called “shan-pien,” which means “tea with a bit of scent.” Langers tea is infused with real juices, including pineapple, mango, ginger, and dragon fruit, with added turmeric for a gentle lift in energy and mood restoration. Bergamot Black Tea inspired by Ikaria, Greece: Bergamot is a fragrant citrus fruit that grows in Ikaria, where locals drink teas steeped in herbs. This antioxidant-rich blend is combined with the juices of stone fruits, watermelon, and strawberry, designed to restore and renew.

For More Information:

https://langers.com/