Langers Launches New Pineapple and Mango Chamoy Flavors

Inspired by cold drinks bursting with sweet and slightly spicy flavor, Langers brings summer’s favorite fruity drink to an easy, pre-packaged recipe. On the heels of launching its pure pineapple juices in a 5-calorie version, the family-owned West Coast juice brand continues to push the envelope in exceptional juice at affordable prices – a delicious dose of Vitamin C, perfect for mixing drinks, making mocktails and more. The Pineapple Chamoy is best enjoyed ice cold or with a little rum and squeeze of lime for a Piña Chamoyada.

“Living in southern California, hot days can be tough – and having a bright, cold drink after work is a treat. We wanted to bring a new tasting experience for this summer and pay homage to the lively flavors of the chamoy-infused drinks with our own, easy to drink blend of juices and chamoy. Our recipe makes it simple to pour, sip or even chug and enjoy,” said Bruce Langer, President of Langers.

There are many recipes for tropical fruit drinks made with chamoy out there, from The New York Times to cooking blogs, but Langers reduces the step work and makes it easier than ever to sip these flavors leaving everyone feeling like being out in the sun.

A pre-blended recipe of pineapple, chamoy and natural flavor takes measuring out of the equation for the ultimate Piña Chamoyada. All that’s needed is a glass of ice or a mixer of choice.

Try these fun recipes

Piña Chamoyada Pops: Pour Langers Pineapple Chamoy into popsicle molds, freeze and enjoy!

Piña Chamoy Daquiri: Shake Langers Pineapple Chamoy with rum and serve with a squeeze of lime over ice in a rimmed glass.

Piña Chamoy Marg : Mix Langers Pineapple Chamoy with your favorite tequila, a splash of lime juice, and a touch of triple sec. Shake well and serve over ice in a salt-rimmed glass for a delightful tropical twist on a classic or spicy margarita.

Piña Chamoy with Whiskey: Enjoy a delightful fusion with a delightful twist by combining Langers Pineapple Chamoy to your go-to whiskey. Create an extraordinary cocktail that promises to tantalize your taste buds. Mango Chamoy uses nectar from Alphonso Mangos to create its exceptional Mangoneada, a juicy-sweet, slightly spicy combination. Try these recipes to savor the Langers flavor.

Mangoneada Slush: Pour Langers Mango Chamoy into ice cube trays, freeze and blend until smooth.

Mango Marganeada: Shake Langers Mango Chamoy with tequila and serve with a squeeze of lime over ice

Whip Float: Blend Langers Mango Chamoy or Langers Pineapple Chamoy with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream. Fill a milkshake glass half-way with the juice and top with ice cream blend.

Full of flavors, but also benefits, the Langers Chamoy juices, just like all of Langers Pineapple juices variety, offer 80% the daily value of Vitamin C in just ONE as well as a chock-full of vitamins and minerals for a refreshing drink that also helps boost the immune system, keep bones healthy, improve vision, ease digestion and reduce inflammation and swelling. In each glass, you’ll imbibe:

Vitamin C

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) and B6

Copper

Manganese

Bromelain

For More Information:

https://langers.com/