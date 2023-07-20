Livvy Dunne Joins Accelerator Active Energy As Newest Brand Ambassador

LSU Gymnast and TikTok sensation, Livvy Dunne is the newest brand ambassador of Accelerator Active Energy, a modern, better-for-you performance energy drink. Accelerator Active Energy is specifically formulated to enable peak performance for the modern athlete. With a proprietary blend of natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, antioxidants and other proprietary ingredients to provide sustained energy, accelerate your metabolism, enhance your focus with zero sugar and great flavors so you can take on the day. It’s imperative for athletes to know exactly what they’re putting in their bodies is of the highest quality of nutrients, and that is exactly what Accelerator is and the reason some of the best athletes on the planet have implemented Accelerator into their daily routine. Accelerator is NSF Certified. Accelerator is available nationwide at Target, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Dollar General, QuikTrip, Meijer and more.

“Livvy is one of the most impactful people in the lifestyle space as both an immensely popular creator and a top collegiate athlete. She has all of the intangibles we look for in a partner to join our growing roster at Accelerator,” said Michael Fine, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Accelerator Energy. “It’s really exciting for us as a brand to have her on board, and we know the Accelerator consumer is going to love the things we do with our partnership together.”

Livvy joins a star-studded group of Accelerator Active Energy ambassadors, including Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts, Freddie Freeman, Lexi Thompson, Darius Garland and Brooks Koepka. As part of the partnership announcement Accelerator will be running a social contest where Livvy will be following one fan back on their social channel.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkaccelerator.com/pages/accelerator