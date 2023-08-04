Longbottom & Co. Announces New CEO, Jake Mackay, and Launch of the UK Brand in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Longbottom, the brand shaking up the stale world of tomato beverages, announces Jake Mackay as their new Chief Executive Officer. As a Founding Partner in the business since 2020, Mackay comes to the role after serving successfully as the brand’s ChiefOperations Officer. In his new role, Mackay will spearhead Longbottom’s continued expansion into theUnited States, and this month launches the availability of their non-alcoholic and canned ‘Virgin Mary’ Bloody Mary Mix in New York. Under Mackay’s leadership, Longbottom’s Virgin Mary will initially be available at retailers including Food Garden, DUMBO Market, Lincoln Market, and more, with expansion into additional stores forthcoming. New Yorkers can also look out for Longbottom beverages on menus at some of the hottest local restaurants and bars and follow along on social media for exciting brunch pop-ups throughout the city this summer.

Whether enjoying as-is or adding your favorite spirit, Longbottom’s Virgin Mary makes it easy to enjoy a perfect cocktail every time, whether at home or out to brunch! Made with real tomato juice and a punchy, spiced flavor profile, Longbottom’s new gluten-free and vegan-friendly Bloody Mary mix brings renewed appreciation to the beloved beverage. As the 4th most sought after cocktail globally*,it’s about time there was a brand elevating the tomato juice category. Longbottom is the first premium tomato beverage of its kind, with better ingredients, better flavors, and better-for-the-planet packaging.Made from Canary and Pear tomatoes from Southern Spain, known for their sweet and balanced flavor, they’re squeezed within two hours from the tomato orchards for optimal freshness. Their recipe also features a unique flavor blend created with natural ingredients, like red pepper, onion, spices, olives, capers, plant-based Worcester sauce, and scotch bonnet.

Previously only available for U.S. consumers via their website and select retailers in the Chicago metropolitan area, the New York expansion, distributed by Gold Coast Distributors, marks a leap forward in distribution for the popular UK brand, which will be continuing their growth into several major U.S. markets in the coming months. Now led by CEO Jake Mackay, Longbottom is reinvigorating the tomato drink arena alongside industry experts who possess a well-rounded blend of experience ranging from non-alcoholic beverages to nightlife. Notably, Sam Gummer, Global SalesDirector, and Diana Mora, Global General Manager of Brand & Marketing, bring a collaborative and dynamic approach to connecting with consumers and bringing the UK brand stateside.

“It’s an exciting time to take on this leadership role within Longbottom and introduce our brand to one of the most popular brunch cities in the world,” said Jake Mackay, Chief Executive Office, Longbottom“Above all, we’re passionate about bringing the best ingredients together to upend the often-neglected tomato juice category. With Longbottom’s Virgin Mary, our customers know they’re getting a premium cocktail experience. And we’re proud that now New Yorkers can experience the famous brunch cocktail in a new way with Longbottom!”

About Longbottom & Co.

If you’re not thinking, “Yum! Tomato juice” we don’t blame you. The world has been consuming stuff made from concentrate and other junk since 1928. Longbottom is here to shake up the tomato drinks scene with a range that is vegan, gluten-free and allergen-friendly, ensuring a perfect pour every time.Made from fresh tomato juice, Longbottom uses tomatoes grown using sustainable farming methods less than two hours from the juicing facility in Southern Spain. The range of drinks comes in recyclable aluminum cans, which have an 88% reduction in weight, compared to glass bottles, lowering the energy used for transportation significantly whilst also having a 67% greater space efficiency when packed. Longbottom beverages are already on two of the UK’s most loved airlines as well as in airport lounges, with tomato juice is consistently in the top three soft drink purchases on board. Now Longbottom is bringing their bold flavors to the United States with expansion via online sales as well in person retail in major markets across the country.

About Jake Mackay, Chief Executive Officer, Longbottom

Jake Mackay is a visionary leader with a proven track record of success in the startup and growth space.As one of the founding members of Longbottom, he has been instrumental in the company’s rapid growth. With his wealth of experience across multiple business functions, Jake is ideally placed to lead Longbottom’s US and global expansion plans. Jake’s previous role was as one of the first employees at the preeminent Creator Economy business, Whalar. In this role, he was central to the growth of the business across a range of commercial, financial, and operational roles. He was also responsible for opening and running the US business in 2017. Before his time at Whalar, Jake spent 9 years inInvestment Banking and Private Equity, initially on the Jefferies analyst program. This experience gave him a deep understanding of the financial markets and the skills necessary to build and scale successful businesses. Jake is a true inspiration to those around him.

For More Information:

https://www.drinklongbottom.com/