NERD Focus Returns as Official Energy Drink Partner of New Jersey Devils, Prudential Center

FREEHOLD, N.J.— NERD Focus – the energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – announces its triumphant return as the official energy drink of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center for a second season. Building on the resounding success of their inaugural partnership, NERD Focus is set to elevate the fan experience and energize the top five world-ranked home of the Devils.

As part of this ongoing collaboration, NERD Focus will activate with samplings throughout the regular season and is bringing back the fan-favorite NERD Focus specialty cocktail, the Electric Screwdriver, for purchase throughout the venue. Taking center stage as the official presenting partner of the exhilarating in-arena activation at all Devils’ home games, the Devils’ Woo Crew will once again bring the NERD Focus T-Shirt Toss to life.

NERD Focus is also back with its “Devil in Focus,” a dynamic fan-driven segment launching across the Devils’ social media platforms. This interactive feature empowers fans to cast their votes for the player they want to see highlighted during a segment of the Devils’ In-Arena Pre-Game Show. Hosted by Devils’ Reporter Catherine Bogart, this segment, which is also posted to the team’s X (formerly Twitter) account, provides fans with an inside look at recent highlights of the selected player.

“After a hugely successful first year, we are excited to continue our partnership journey with the Devils and Prudential Center,” said Beverage USA Co-Founder Rocco LaVista. “Our roots in New Jersey make this collaboration especially meaningful. This second year sets the stage as we continue to grow our NERD Focus footprint in the New Jersey and New York Metro Area. Just as the Devils have continued to develop and excite fans on the ice, so has our brand. We look forward to enhancing the fan experience with even more exciting innovations and interactive activations as we turn the page of the next chapter.”

“NERD Focus has become the preferred choice for fulfilling our fans’ energy drink needs” adds Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Activations at the New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “The partnership has truly amplified the Prudential Center experience, and we’re excited to build on our achievements from a successful first year of our partnership to provide even more unforgettable moments for our Devils’ fans in the season to come.”

NERD Focus has established itself as a vital pillar in the world of sports partnerships, collaborating with major teams, venues and athletes including the Devils, the San Antonio Spurs, and AT&T Center, and UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling as the official energy drink sponsor.

With a proprietary formula aimed at aiding mental acuity for those that need it most – from college students to healthcare workers to professional athletes – NERD Focus’ growing footprint at retailers makes it readily available across Texas, New Jersey and the New York Metro area, where it is available at over five thousand convenience stores, bodegas, and grocers.

About NERD Focus

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.

About the New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 32-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they recently celebrated their 40th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at NewJerseyDevils.com, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The New Jersey Devils organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) property.

About Prudential Center

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007 and recently celebrating its 15th year as a marquee destination, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball program, and more than 210 concerts, family shows and special events each year. Ranked in the Top 5 nationally by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually.

For More Information:

https://nerdfocus.com/