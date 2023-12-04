Rebel Rabbit High Seltzer Announcing Its Expansion into 10 New States

GREENVILLE, S.C.— Rebel Rabbit High Seltzer, the pioneering cannabis-infused seltzer company, has announced its expansion into 10 new states. The company’s growth is tied to partnerships with leading retailers and distributors spanning from Florida to New England. This expansion builds upon Rebel Rabbit’s remarkable success in the Southeast as it continues to see high demand for its products and growing appeal among individuals seeking a healthy alternative in the specialty beverage category. Notably, Rebel Rabbit is available for purchase online in all 50 states through its e-commerce website to anyone 21 years of age or older.

Consumers can expect to find Rebel Rabbit’s hemp-derived Delta-9 seltzers at newly participating retailers in the following states: Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. A full list of retailers can be found at DrinkRebelRabbit.com.

“Alcohol remains a ‘must-have’ at social gatherings from work get-togethers to holiday parties, but many people have searched for an alcohol alternative that doesn’t chip away at next-day productivity while still delivering the chance to unwind,” said Pierce Wylie, co-founder at Rebel Rabbit. “Our rapid growth is due to us creating a beverage that checks the boxes of the hangover averse – it provides relaxation, tastes great, is legal and safe, but keeps next-day regret at bay.”

Rebel Rabbit has consistently challenged boundaries, creating a distinct niche in the rapidly evolving cannabis-infused beverage industry. In 2022, the company became the first in the nation to offer a fully federally legal Delta-9 specialty beverage derived from hemp.

According to a 2022 study[1], the cannabis-infused drinks market, on a global scale, reached a valuation of $400 million in 2022 and is forecasted to jump to $8.7 billion by the end of 2032. Additionally, non-alcoholic, infused drinks are forecasted to account for more than half of the global beverage market by the end of 2032.

Rebel Rabbit High Seltzers are federally legal due to the 2018 Farm Bill and are available in exhilarating flavors including lemon lime, grapefruit, and mandarin orange. Two doses help customize anyone’s experience: Wild Hare has 10 mg THC and Mild Hare has 5 mg THC.

About Rebel Rabbit

Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, Rebel Rabbit has remained steadfast in their mission to create a delicious product that is bursting with flavor and promotes good times with great friends. Backed by their passion for providing consumers with choices that lead to healthier living, harm reduction, and improved mental health, Rebel Rabbit Seltzer is the perfect fit for those who want to cut back on drinking but not on fun.

[1] https://www.factmr.com/report/3383/cannabis-infused-drinks-market

For More Information:

https://drinkrebelrabbit.com/