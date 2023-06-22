Señorial Unveils New Brand Identity

EL PASO, Texas — Señorial, no-alcohol sangria-flavored soda steeped in rich Mexican heritage, introduces a fresh brand identity, with a new logo and brand design to spotlight the iconic taste and bottle shape consumers know and love.

Señorial’s new slogan and brand campaign “Explore Every Moment” celebrates the brand’s core values, including culture and creating meaningful moments of connection with loved ones.

“Señorial has been a beloved staple in many households and restaurants for generations, and we are excited to continue to cater to loyal customers while also introducing this quintessential Mexican soda to new consumers as we continue to grow our footprint throughout the U.S.,” says Jorge Gamboa, brand manager of Señorial.

Señorial is a sangria-flavored beverage, capturing the refreshing flavors and spices of traditional Spanish sangria without the alcoholic content. The Mexican beverage’s origin dates back to 1960, expanding into the United States in 1987. The bright sangria flavor and vibrant color of Señorial is a tribute to traditions and heritage that deserve to be preserved. As a non-alcoholic alternative, Señorial also appeals to a growing wave of mindful consumers exploring sober-curious experiences.

“Our product is rooted in community, connection, and curating special moments. Whatever the experience, big or small, familiar or new, our Señorial campaign, ‘Explore Every Moment,’ encourages customers to be present and enjoy the journey,” said Gamboa.

Señorial’s updated logo and label nod to the original flavor with rich, jewel-toned sangria colors but offer modernized, sleek revisions to the lettering, font and design. Señorial will be promoting the “Explore Every Moment” campaign with paid media, influencer partnerships, events and in-store signage throughout the remainder of the calendar year.

Señorial is part of the Novamex portfolio, one of the top Hispanic product exporters in the United States, alongside Jarritos soft drinks, Sidral Mundet apple soda, and Mineragua sparkling water.

ABOUT SEÑORIAL

Created in 1960, Señorial is a no-alcohol sangria-flavored soda from Mexico. Sold throughout the U.S., the brand encourages consumers to “explore every moment.” Señorial is committed to providing consumers with opportunities to connect through culture and community. The fruity and refreshing beverage is available in 8 presentations including an individual glass bottle, 4-pack, 12-pack, 30-pack and 1.5-liter, 750ML, 524ML, and 524ML/6-pack PET bottles.

For More Information:

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620285994/en/Se%C3%B1orial-Unveils-New-Brand-Identity