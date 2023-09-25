ShineWater Partners With DreamWorks to Launch Limited-Edition “Trolls Band Together” Products

BAY CITY, Mich.— ShineWater, the only ready-to-drink beverage on the market that provides 100% of your daily dose of Vitamin D, has partnered with DreamWorks Animation for the new chapter in the blockbuster musical franchise, Trolls Band Together (in theaters Nov. 17).

ShineWater is the only beverage brand to partner with DreamWorks Animation for the launch of the film and the limited-edition cans will feature the brand’s newest flavor, Tropical Lemonade, along with ShineWater’s full lineup of beloved flavors, and reflect fan-favorite characters from the film. The partnership will also feature limited-edition packaging for the brand’s pouch format, which is the only nutrient-enhanced water available in kids’ pouch size.

ShineWater will debut the limited-edition “Trolls Band Together” cans and pouch packaging this fall ahead of the film’s Nov. 17 release. The National promotion will also include custom- branded shippers and POS at ShineWater’s participating retail accounts, consumer sweepstakes, digital billboards in top markets, a social, digital and influencer campaign, all designed to promote the collaboration between the film and ShineWater.

“At ShineWater, our mission since inception has been to address micro-nutrient deficiencies by delivering meaningful amounts of the vitamins our bodies need most,” said Ryan Coon, Chief Marketing Officer at ShineWater. “We strive to make it easy for our fans, from busy parents who have a hard time staying hydrated to their children who always ask for a sip, ShineWater is something the whole family can enjoy. Our partnership with DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together was the natural next step for our brand to continue educating consumers of all ages on the importance of hydration and Vitamin D and we can’t wait to see the limited-edition cans in select retailers this fall.”

The partnership features a brand new ShineWater flavor, Tropical Lemonade which boasts bold notes of lemon and guava. Staying in line with ShineWater’s robust lineup of fruit-forward flavors, Tropical Lemonade is made with all-natural ingredients, zero sugar, and electrolytes, while providing a daily dose of Vitamin D. Fan-favorite flavors Mixed Berry Acai, Fruit Punch, Peach Mango, Watermelon Blackberry, Coconut Lime and Strawberry Lemon will also be available in the limited edition can format.

Through this partnership, ShineWater pouches will be distributed in limited-edition packaging, which will also feature characters from Trolls Band Together. Its line of pouches helps each member of a family, no matter the age, boost Vitamin D intake to decrease the chance of deficiency. The limited-edition cans and Trolls-themed pouches will be available for consumer purchase this fall.

About ShineWater

ShineWater has zero sugar, but is full of vitamin D, antioxidants, electrolytes, and delicious flavors including Watermelon Blackberry, Strawberry Lemon, Fruit Punch and more.

About DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.

But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Trolls Band Togetheris steered by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz. DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls films—2016’s Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios. Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

