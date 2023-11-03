This Week’s New Products: Dwanta’s Holiday Punch, Plus Tribucha, Poppi and Red Bull

In this week’s new products roundup, Tribucha Kombucha rocks out with Greta Van Fleet, G.O.A.T. Fuel launches two new exclusive flavors with The Vitamin Shoppe and ZOA, Poppi, Red Bull and Milk Bar unveil festive seasonal offerings.

Carnation

Carnation, perhaps best known for its evaporated milk product, has expanded its line of creamers with the addition of Nestlé Carnation Coffee Creamer in Sweetened Original and Zero Sugar varieties. The dairy-based creamer features both Spanish and English on its packaging and is now available at select Walmart stores and grocery retailers for a SRP of $2.99-$3.49 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit nestle.com/brands/dairy/carnation.

Chlorophyll Water

Brooklyn-based Chlorophyll Water has transitioned to bottles made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) with CleanFlake technology. According to a press release, CleanFlake technology is built on a water-based adhesive that separates cleanly from PET during the wash stage of the recycling process, ensuring the plastic can be processed into PET flakes. The new bottles are now rolling out online and at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit chlorophyllwater.com.

Poppi

Poppi has unveiled its newest limited edition flavor, Cranberry Fizz. Each 12 oz. festive can is infused with apple cider vinegar and contains just 4 grams of sugar. Cranberry Fizz can be purchased in a Holiday Variety Pack – which also includes Cherry Limeade, Ginger Lime and Doc Pop varieties – for $29.99 on Amazon. To celebrate the launch, Poppi has partnered with INNBEAUTY to create a limited edition lip oil set based on the soda maker’s Raspberry Rose and Cranberry Fizz flavors. The Sips & Lips duo will be available for $34 on Sephora’s website beginning November 7. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com.

ZOA

Dwanta Claus is comin’ to town! Getting a head start on the holiday season, energy drink maker ZOA has launched a new limited edition flavor, Dwanta’s Holiday Punch. As the name suggests, the new variety is inspired by co-founder Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s holiday alter ego, Dwanta. Each 12 oz. can of the cranberry and citrus flavored beverage packs 160mg of caffeine and contains zero sugar. Dwanta’s Holiday Punch is available via the brand’s website for $24.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit zoaenergy.com.

Tribucha

Tribucha has teamed up with Grammy award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet to launch a special edition of its Controlled Burn Kombucha. The LTO features a blend of cayenne and turmeric and “offers herbal nuances.” All of Tribucha’s raw kombuchas are brewed with 100% organic ingredients and zero additives, syrups or concentrates. The brand’s promotion with Greta Van Fleet will run for 12 months, available at Public and Harris Teeter, with new packaging designs introduced along the way. For more information, visit tribucha.com.

Red Bull

Now that the leaves have begun to turn, Red Bull has unveiled this year’s Winter Edition flavor, Pear Cinnamon. The LTO comes in a magenta-colored can and is available in 8.4 oz. single-serve cans, 12 oz. single-serve cans and 4-packs of 8 oz. cans. For more information, visit redbull.com/us-en.

Milk Bar

To celebrate the holiday season, Milk Bar has teamed up with Got Milk? to create a limited edition Holiday Milk Collection, an homage to Milk Bar’s popular Cereal Milk. Available for nationwide shipping, the capsule collection features all of the materials needed to create the trio of festive milk flavors – Apple Cider Donut, Pumpkin Cinnamon and Sugar Cookie – alongside six classic Milk Bar cookies. The Milk Bar x Got Milk Holiday Flavored Milk Kit is now available via the brand’s website for $49. For more information, visit milkbarstore.com.

G.O.A.T. Fuel

Health-forward energy drink maker G.O.A.T. Fuel has named The Vitamin Shoppe as the exclusive retailer of its new Pineapple Cream Soda and Black Cherry Ginger Ale flavors. The exclusive flavors, like the rest of the brand’s products, are powered by natural caffeine, green tea, BCAAs and 10 essential vitamins. G.O.A.T. Fuel’s Pineapple Cream Soda and Black Cherry Ginger Ale are available on The Vitamin Shoppe’s website for $34.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans and at The Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide. For more information, visit vitaminshoppe.com.

Q Mixers

Q Mixers has re-envisioned its visual identity with bolder, more vibrant colors just in time for the holiday party and entertainment season. The refresh extends across all touchpoints, including its packaging, website, experiential spaces and a new digital and out-of-home campaign. The new packaging will begin hitting shelves at grocery and liquor stores and major retailers nationwide beginning this month. For more information, visit qmixers.com.

Chobani

Chobani has announced the return of its winter seasonal products, Peppermint Mocha Dairy Coffee Creamer and Oatmilk Oat Nog. The former features natural cream, milk, cane sugar and natural peppermint mocha flavors and retails for $5.49 per 24 oz. carton. The latter, which sells for $4.29 per 32 oz. carton is a vegan-friendly creamy holiday drink made with gluten-free oats. For more information, visit chobani.com.