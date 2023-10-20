This Week’s New Products: RTD Matcha Almond Latte, Plus Aprch, Celsius, Recess and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Aprch unveils the first installment of its Photo Series collection, Instant IV teams up with Susan G. Komen to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Califia Farms releases what it claims to be the first multi-serve, ready-to-drink matcha latte.

Psychedelic Water

Psychedelic Water has made its first foray into the powdered beverage space with the launch of Good Mood Mix. Available in two flavors – Watermelon and Blue Raspberry – the product offers a new format of the brand’s flagship ready-to-drink, kava-based alcohol alternative. Psychedelic Water’s Good Mood Mix is currently available via the brand’s website for $29.99 per 14-stick pack. For more information, visit psychedelicwater.com.

Aprch

Portland, Oregon-based Aprch has expanded its portfolio of CBD-infused seltzers with its new Aprch Photo Series can collection. The premiere installment of the series, No. 1, showcases the photography of Tal Roberts. Each limited edition 12 oz. Black Cherry can (25mg CBD) features a distinct black-and-white skateboard photo taken by Roberts. Aprch Photo Series No. 1 is available via the brand’s website for $39.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkaprch.com.

Aura Bora

Just in time for spooky season, Aura Bora has announced the return of its limited edition Honey Pumpkin sparkling water flavor. According to the brand’s website, the zero-sugar, zero-calorie beverage tastes like “nutty gourds, sweet honey drizzles and steaming candied yams.” The LTO is available via the brand’s website for $33 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

Free AF Drinks

To celebrate International Gin and Tonic Day, RTD mocktail maker Free AF has unveiled its fifth flavor release, Cucumber G&T. Like the rest of the brand’s beverages, Cucumber G&T is enhanced with Afterglow, a 100% botanical heat extract mimicking the warmth of alcohol. The new drink is available for purchase on the brand’s website for $39 per 12-pack of 8.4 oz. cans. For more information, visit us.af-drinks.com.

Organic Valley

Skipping straight past Halloween, Organic Valley is stepping into the winter holiday season with the launch of its Organic Reduced Fat Eggnog. According to a press release, the beverage is made with milk from small family farms where the cows are raised without the use of antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs. The new offering contains 33% less fat than regular eggnog, the brand claims. Organic Valley Organic Reduced Fat Eggnog is now available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit organicvalley.coop.

Instant IV

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Instant IV has partnered with Susan G. Komen to release its new Pink Lemonade Electrolyte Drink Mix. The mix features electrolytes such as potassium, magnesium and zinc as well as sodium to retain water and sugar to accelerate cell absorption. InstantIV Pink Lemonade is available via the brand’s website and at major retailers such as 7-Eleven and Walmart for $5.95 per 3-packet bag. For every unit sold, a donation of $0.25 will be made to Susan G. Komen. For more information, visit myinstantiv.com.

Celsius

Celsius has expanded its lineup of On-The-Go powders with the addition of two new flavors: Strawberry Coconut and Blueberry Lemonade. Both flavors are made with green tea extract, Vitamins B and C, guarana seed extract, ginger root and chromium and will soon be available for purchase on Amazon. For more information, visit celsius.com.

Langers

Taking inspiration from “blue zones,” the places in the world with the healthiest, longest-living populations, Langers has launched Bergamot Black Unsweetened Tea inspired by Ikaria, Greece and Green & Jasmine Unsweetened Tea inspired by Okinawa, Japan. Both products are available via the brand’s website for $3.99 per 128 oz. bottle. For more information, visit langers.com.

Dunkin’

In an effort to help its customers create their own salted caramel cold brew at home, Dunkin’ has released its new Salted Caramel Creamer. The new offering is the latest addition to the coffee chain’s at-home creamers lineup, which also includes Dunkin’ Extra Extra Creamer and Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer. Dunkin’ Salted Caramel Creamer is available at Target stores nationwide for a SRP of $4.49 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit dunkincreamer.com.

Califia Farms

Califia has unveiled its latest RTD innovation, the Matcha Almond Latte. As its name suggests, the new product features a blend of almond milk and matcha green tea powder. Each 12 oz. serving contains 120 calories and 13g of sugar. Califia Farms’ Matcha Almond Latte will soon begin rollout out to Target stores nationwide. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

Recess

Let them eat cake! Functional beverage brand Recess has teamed up with The Caker to launch a limited edition Strawberry Rose Cake Kit. Inspired by Recess’ Strawberry Rose Mood flavor, the cake kit includes birthday cake mix, icing mix, a rosewater vial, freeze-dried strawberries and a 4-pack of Strawberry Rose Mood. The Recess x The Caker Strawberry Rose Cake Kit will be available online beginning October 23. For more information, visit takearecess.com.