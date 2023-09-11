Toronto Raptors’ Gradey Dick Becomes Brand Ambassador and Investor in GURU Organic Energy

MONTREAL, Quebec— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand[1], proudly announces that it has partnered with Gradey Dick, the Toronto Raptors’ rookie and the team’s first round pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He joins the GURU team as a brand ambassador of the Company. This strategic collaboration is GURU’s first with a professional basketball athlete. Gradey also acquired shares of the Company and will receive options in GURU as part of the collaboration.

The Raptors’ newest guard, is one of the most dynamic new players in the NBA with a spirited personality that has made him one of the most followed young players in the NBA.

“When the opportunity to partner with GURU was presented, I knew right away that it was a good fit, because not only does the product bring great clean energy, but the team embodies the positive ‘Feel Good Energy’ that I try to live my life with,” Dick said. “Partnering with a company like GURU whose natural ingredients, sustainable practices, and the team’s high-energy culture reflect the same values as my own made sense. I’m looking forward to learning more about the beverage industry and helping the Company grow across the board.”

In addition to helping promote the brand, GURU will also leverage Gradey Dick’s production company to create content and they will jointly curate community giveback efforts across Canada.

Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, praised the athlete by adding: “We wanted to collaborate with a professional athlete that embodied the Company’s Feel Good Energy sentiment and we found the perfect fit with Gradey. GURU will be the perfect addition to Gradey’s highly demanding lifestyle, providing him with the good energy he’ll need to thrive as one of the most talked about NBA rookie players this season. Together, we are working to develop a series of events and activations for fans across Canada. With Gradey on board as brand ambassador, we are confident that our Company’s future will be even more dynamic and prosperous, as we continue our commitment to delivering excellence to our customers and stakeholders.”

This partnership also represents GURU’s commitment toward promoting basketball in Canada. The Company has been a proud sponsor of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) for the past two years and a top supporter of this amazing sport, considered as the most popular participatory team sport in Canada and the second-fastest growing sport in the world with over 2.4 billion fans.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

About Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick is a professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors, selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. As a collegiate star at the university of Kansas, Dick was named to the All-Big 12 team, for his strong performance in helping lead the Jayhawks to a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Dick is known as one of the purest shooters in the game. As a high schooler, Dick earned honors as the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He was born and raised in Wichita, KS.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Feel Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

