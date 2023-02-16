Uncle Waithley’s Beverage Company Launches StartEngine Regulation Crowdfunding Raise

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Uncle Waithley’s Beverage Company announced the launch of their StartEngine Regulation Crowdfunding raise. Uncle Waithley’s is the only Black-owned Caribbean ginger beer with Scotch Bonnet in the U.S. market today. A non-alcoholic small batch ginger beer, Uncle Waithley’s is both a refreshing stand-alone beverage and an ideal mixer to add great ginger flavor to cocktails and mocktails. It’s made with fresh, flavorful, all-natural ingredients (not extracts) and uniquely enhanced with Scotch Bonnet, a pepper prized throughout the Caribbean and Africa for its heat and flavor, giving the drink a spicy finish.

The fast-growing specialty soda and carbonated beverage categories have captured 42% of consumer purchases in overall specialty beverages over the last two years. The ginger beer market alone is worth over $8 billion, projected to reach over $13.5 billion by 2030. Uncle Waithley’s founder Karl Franz Williams, a nationally-acclaimed mixologist, restaurateur and owner of Harlem’s 67 Orange Street and New Haven’s Anchor Spa, has more than 17 years of experience developing and running multiple successful bars and restaurants. His leadership in the brand management, marketing, and innovation departments at Pepsi and Procter & Gamble makes him well-positioned to bring this unique ginger beer experience to lovers of flavor everywhere.

“A lot has happened in the year since we launched our brand at the Whole Foods Market in Harlem in early 2022. We became the fastest selling ginger beer at that store, which led to an expansion into 14 more Whole Foods locations by October and plans to be on shelves at all 56 Northeast locations by late February 2023,” said Uncle Waithley’s Founder Karl Franz Williams. “We’re also expanding our presence online beyond Amazon to Boisson, Reserve Bar and Minibar and quickly expanding our on-premise account list, which is currently 40+ accounts. We’re especially happy that so many people who taste the product recognize its uniqueness and quality and become repeat customers.”

About Uncle Waithley’s Vincy Brew

Uncle Waithley’s Vincy Brew is a small-batch non-alcoholic carbonated ginger beer developed by mixologist Karl Franz Williams and inspired by his grandfather, Uncle Waithley, who lived his entire life on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Uncle Waithley’s Vincy Brew includes Scotch Bonnet pepper, ginger, turmeric, lime, and mineral water to produce a ginger beer with a flavor like no other.

For More Information:

https://www.startengine.com/offering/unclewaithleys