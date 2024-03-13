Bored Cow Launches First-of-Its-Kind Yogurt Alternative, Announces Its B Corp Certification

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Bored Cow, the leading animal-free dairy brand in the United States, has announced a first-of-its-kind drinkable yogurt alternative.

Bored Cow’s newest innovation follows the launch of Bored Cow milk, “The First Milk Alternative To Do It All,” which has grown quickly since launching into retail in April of last year. The new product line is in response to the brand’s number one requested product from customers: yogurt.

Continuing the brand’s commitment to high-quality, sustainable ingredients, Bored Cow’s drinkable yogurt alternative is made with milk protein from fermentation instead of cows. It uses coconut cream and cane sugar to replace the milk fat and lactose found in conventional dairy yogurt. It is fortified with calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and live probiotic cultures.

The result looks, feels, and tastes just like real dairy because it is real dairy. The difference? Bored Cow is made without animal cruelty, contains 8 grams of complete protein per bottle, zero lactose or cholesterol, and no hormones or antibiotics. Bored Cow offers everything consumers love about conventional dairy and nothing they don’t.

The convenient drinkable yogurt comes in 7 oz bottles and is available in three flavors: strawberry, vanilla and passion fruit mango. Starting this month, it will be hitting shelves in the New York City area with a suggested retail price of $2.99 to $3.99, competitive with other yogurt alternatives on the shelf.

Since the launch of Bored Cow’s line of animal-free dairy milk, made with milk protein from fermentation, the brand’s flagship product has sold out several times online and expanded to over 1,000 retail doors across the country, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme, Save Mart, Hy-Vee, Foxtrot, Woodmans and many more. The brand will be announcing additional national retail launches later this year.

Bored Cow has garnered national attention with its playful name, iconic brand identity, and whimsical characters featured on-pack. In March 2023, the company released Bored Cow Original, its flagship product, alongside its Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry flavors, which use real cane sugar and upcycled ingredients like citrus fiber.

Bored Cow is the first brand and product line from Tomorrow Farms, a next-generation food technology company on a mission to fix our food system by building irresistible food and beverage brands that are better for people, kinder to animals, and easier on the planet.

In addition to the newest innovation, Tomorrow Farms is also announcing that it is now a Certified B Corporation, reinforcing their mission in action and commitment to being a force for good.

“We can only succeed in our mission if we hold ourselves to the highest social and environmental standards. B Corp certification is an important milestone for us, and we are proud to join the growing list of companies making this a priority.” – Ben Berman, Tomorrow Farms Founder & CEO.

As part of its B Corp certification and to validate its environmental credentials, Bored Cow conducted an ISO-aligned life cycle assessment (LCA) with a third-party expert to compare the impact of its Original milk to conventional and organic dairy milk from “farm to factory.” The results? Bored Cow uses up to 96% less land, up to 67% less water, and emits up to 44% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than conventional and organic dairy milk. To read the LCA report, click here.

About Tomorrow Farms, PBC

Tomorrow Farms is the front end for the future of food. Founded on the belief that the future of food production must be environmentally responsible, Tomorrow Farms is dedicated to accelerating the consumer adoption curve by harnessing cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly ingredients to make products that consumers love.

Through its commercially-focused, research-driven approach, Tomorrow Farms is building a portfolio of products and brands that meet the demands of modern consumers while reducing the environmental impact of farming.

About B Corp Certification

B Corp Certification assesses the overall social and environmental impact of a company. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points in the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company’s positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company’s negative impact.

It must change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab’s website.

https://tryboredcow.com/