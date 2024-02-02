BUBBL’R Adds a Fresh, Wild Flavor to the Lineup

BUBBL’R is introducing the latest addition to its colorful flavor portfolio, wild cherry chill’r! This newcomer will dazzle anyone’s tastebuds with a flood of frosty cherry flavor. Made with the perfect burst of sweet and tart cherries, wild cherry chill’r will be a fan favorite for years to come.

Cherry flavor is a perennial leader in the enhanced sparkling water category, as cherry boasts a top 4 flavor ranking in the category. Since its launch in November, cherry BUBBL’R sales have grown tremendously, doubling sales YoY.

“Our team is thrilled to announce the newest member of the BUBBL’R flavor family, wild cherry chill’r. After the successful launch of tropical dream’r, we are introducing a remarkable cherry flavor that could sweeten anybody’s day,” said Tyler Hartmann, Director of Marketing and Brand Development for BUBBL’R. “We recognize that cherry flavor has always been a top performer in the category, so we wanted to create a standout offering where every sip reminds you of a freshly picked cherry.”

BUBBL’R wild cherry chill’r is in both single serve 12oz slim cans and take-home 6 packs now! These packages are available in a variety of grocery and convenience stores throughout the United States.

About BUBBL’R

BUBBL’R first launched in 2017 as a sub-brand of Klarbrunn, a Wisconsin company owned by thirty-seven families that represent independently owned Pepsi bottlers. BUBBL’R is an antioxidant sparkling water with zero grams of sugar that boosts, energizes and restores balance. It has natural flavors and colors, with no artificial sweeteners and naturally sourced caffeine from guarana. BUBBL’R is sweeter than sparkling water which makes it a uniquely satisfying, healthy beverage option.

Klarbrunn is owned and manufactured by WIS-PAK, Inc. with the Brand’s corporate functions located in Madison, Wisconsin.

For More Information:

http://www.drinkbubblr.com/store-locator/