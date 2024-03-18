Equator Coffees Unveils New Packaging Design, Reflecting Brand Evolution and Vision for the Future

San Rafael, Calif. – Equator Coffees is proud to announce the launch of its new packaging design, marking a significant step in the brand’s evolution as it approaches its 30th year milestone in 2025. The redesigned packaging not only pays homage to Equator’s rich legacy but also sets the stage for a future filled with optimism, action, and a renewed commitment to excellence.

The core packaging design embodies Equator’s key elements, featuring the iconic bold red, stark black, and sharp lines that have become synonymous with the brand. Central to the new design is the addition of sun rays emanating from the center, symbolizing Equator’s sense of optimism and forward momentum. Just like the tiger marching left, Equator Coffees is forging ahead, open to new possibilities and inviting customers to join the journey.

“We wanted our new packaging to not only reflect our brand’s heritage but also convey our vision for the future,” said Shelby Colley, Head of Marketing at Equator Coffees. “The introduction of sun rays signifies our commitment to growth, innovation, and embracing what lies ahead as we enter our third decade and beyond.”

In addition to the visual updates, Equator Coffees has introduced a new color system and label structure to provide customers with more information about each coffee variety. Inspired by the structure of a ledger, the redesigned labels utilize color to differentiate between blends, single origins, espressos, decafs, and selections from the Chef’s Collection. Roast profiles and detailed variety and processing method information have also been added, catering to both seasoned coffee enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The redesign was done in partnership with designer Swasti Mittal, whose respect for Equator Coffees’ legacy and keen eye for detail helped shape the new packaging to align with the brand’s future direction.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Swasti on this journey,” added Colley. “Her creativity and attention to detail were instrumental in bringing our vision to life, and we couldn’t be happier with the result.”

Equator Coffees’ new packaging design is now available across its product range, inviting customers to explore the world of exceptional coffees while embracing the brand’s legacy of quality and innovation.

For more information about Equator Coffees and its new packaging design, please visit equatorcoffees.com or follow us on @equatorcoffees.

About Equator Coffees

In 1995, Equator Founders Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell began their values-driven path, roasting coffee in a Marin County, CA garage. Possessing an obsessive commitment to green coffee sourcing and unparalleled roasting expertise, Helen and Brooke have committed 29 years to sustainable and fair trade coffee practices all in the name of creating a remarkable coffee experience for consumers. Today, Equator Coffees is a retail and wholesale coffee roaster and coffee farm owner with eleven retail cafes throughout California—from Marin County to San Francisco to Oakland and beyond. Throughout the years, Equator Coffees has

spearheaded industry-leading sourcing and roasting practices, and has forged progressive partnerships with Michelin-starred chefs, specialty grocers, tech campuses, and more. Women-owned, LGBTQ-founded and an early adopter of Fair Trade certification, Equator Coffees is the first California coffee roaster to achieve B Corp Certification.

For More Information:

https://www.equatorcoffees.com/