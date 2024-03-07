Lithios Launches First-Ever Relaxation Beverage Infused With Lithia

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Lithios, a brand at the forefront of health and wellness innovation, in collaboration with the esteemed BrandVault360 (formerly Gotham Beverage), is proud to introduce its unique range of lithia-infused mineral seltzers to New York City. This launch signifies a major step in Lithios’s journey, bringing a new health-focused beverage option to the market and marking the beginning of an expansive distribution plan.

“Our collaboration with BrandVault360 is a pivotal moment for Lithios. We are combining our vision of health and wellness with their 20+ years of market expertise to revolutionize the beverage industry,” said Alexander Genzer, co-founder of Lithios. “This partnership enables us to launch Lithios in 2500 locations across New York City, making our products accessible to a wide audience from the start.”

Lithios’s product line, featuring flavors such as Orange Mango, Mixed Berry, and Electric Lime, offers a unique blend of over 71 minerals, with the added benefit of lithia. Known for its mood-enhancing, neuroprotective, and anti-inflammatory properties, lithia brings a healthful twist to the refreshing seltzer.

This launch is supported by extensive research highlighting the positive effects of lithia in drinking water, including improved mental well-being, enhanced brain function, and overall physical health benefits. Lithios is poised to offer these scientifically supported benefits in a delicious, accessible format.

The initial rollout of Lithios in New York City is just the beginning, with plans to expand into key areas, ensuring that a wider audience can enjoy the unique combination of taste and health benefits.

Lithios, available in flavors Orange Mango, Mixed Berry, and Electric Lime, is now offered in 12-pack configurations and can be found at select retail locations across New York City and online at drinklithios.com.

“We are thrilled to offer Lithios to the health-conscious and discerning consumers of New York City,” added Tina Genzer, co-founder of Lithios. “Our goal is to not just quench thirst but to provide a beverage that enriches your life with every sip.”

