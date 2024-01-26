New Products: C4’s Popsicle Collab, Plus Liquid Death, Mortal Kombucha, HOIST and More

In this week’s new products gallery, C4 teams up with Popsicle to craft nostalgia-inducing energy drinks, Morta Kombucha moves into 16 oz. aluminum cans and Liquid Death continues on its quest to murder thirst by launching new flavors.

Straus Family

California-based Straus Family Creamery – known for its sustainable and regenerative carbon farming practices – has launched organic low fat kefirs in Plain and Blueberry flavors. Both varieties boast 11 different beneficial live and active cultures and deliver 20% of the recommended daily value of calcium. Straus Family Creamery’s Organic Lowfat Kefirs are now available at select Whole Foods Markets and independent retailers across Northern California with a SRP of $6.49 per quart. For more information, visit strausfamilycreamery.com.

Ocean Spray

Capitalizing on the growing consumer demand for premium juices, Ocean Spray has unveiled its new Revl Fruits brand. Available in four flavors – Boldly Cran, Tart Cherry, Berry Wild and Truly Tropical – the product is crafted with 100% juice and a splash of coconut water and contains no added sugar. Revl Fruits is available on Amazon for $4 to $8 per 32. Oz. Tetra Pak carton depending on the variety. For more information, visit revlfruits.com.

Mortal Kombucha

Mortal has switched its kombucha products from glass bottles to 16 oz. aluminum bottles in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint. According to a press release, the packaging “revolution” was made possible by the brand’s partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market. Four mainstay flavors of Mortal – Bazillion Strawberry, Black Sage, Black Magic, and Marg Simpson – are now available at all Sprouts stores nationwide. Also available in the brand’s aluminum bottle is Peaches Be Crazy, a new Sprouts exclusive flavor. For more information, visit drinkmortal.com.

Liquid Death

Continuing on its quest to help consumers murder their thirst, Liquid Death has announced the launch of three new sparkling water flavors: Cherry Obituary, Squeezed to Death and Grave Fruit. Like the rest of the brand’s sparkling water portfolio, the new varieties have 20 calories and 4g of sugar (from agave) per 19.2 oz. tallboy can. For more information, visit liquiddeath.com.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes, a producer of zero-calorie and zero-sugar syrups, has introduced a new Sours Collection. Featuring Dragon (Sour Green Apple), Love Potion (Sour Watermelon) and Genie (Sour Blue Raspberry), the new line offers a unique, sour twist on the brand’s Fantasy Collection. The new mixes are available for purchase via the brand’s website for $7.99 per 25.4 oz. bottle. For more information, visit skinnymixes.com.

HOIST

Ohio-based hydration beverage producer HOIST has unveiled its latest flavor, Blaze Orange, made in collaboration with outdoor lifestyle brand Realtree. Each 16 oz. bottle – which provides “IV-level hydration” – showcases Realtree’s newest APX camouflage pattern designed for hunters. HOIST Blaze Orange is available via the brand’s website for $28 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkhoist.com.

C4

C4 has teamed up with ice pop company Popsicle to create four new zero sugar, limited edition energy drink flavors: Popsicle Cherry, Popsicle Grape, Popsicle Hawaiian Pineapple and Orange Creamsicle. All four varieties are powered by 200mg of caffeine and contain CarnoSyn to fuel performance. C4 x Popsicle Cherry, Grape and Hawaiian Pineapple are available on C4’s website for $27.99 per 12-pack of 16 oz. cans while it appears Creamsicle is a 7-Eleven exclusive for the next 12 months. For more information, visit cellucor.com/pages/c4-energy.