New Products: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Iced Coffee, Plus Califia, High Rise, ROAR and More

In this week’s new products roundup, High Rise introduces its first THC-free line of beverages, Pressed Juicery gets into the Valentine’s Day spirit with its Love Shot and Victor Allen’s teams up with General Mills to transform a popular cereal into iced coffee.

ROAR

ROAR Organic has expanded its lineup of Complete Hydration beverages with the addition of two new products: Cherry Limeade Plus Powder, created in collaboration with Peloton Instructor Jess Sims, and Blackberry Lemonade, the brand’s latest RTD product. The former ($23.99 per 12-pack) is a vitamin and electrolyte-packed drink mix with immunity-boosting ingredients like Vitamin C, Zinc and Elderberry. The latter ($33.99/12-pack) is a bottled hydration beverage crafted with coconut water and sea salt that provides 100% of the daily recommended intake of Vitamins C, B5, B6 and B12. For more information, visit roarorganic.com.

AminoLean

Energy nutrition brand AminoLean has unveiled its newest flavor, the “GO-GETTER.” Each 12 oz. can boasts 200mg of caffeine derived from green tea leaves and features tasting notes of strawberry colada. AminoLean’s GO-GETTER is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $32.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit rspnutrition.com/pages/aminoleanenergy.

Califia Farms

Califia has announced two new additions to its line of Barista Blends, Organic Oat (SRP $5.48) and Coconut (SRP $4.99). Both offerings are made with plant-based, dairy-free ingredients and crafted to froth, steam and foam just like dairy milk. Both products are now available on Amazon and Thrive Market. Additionally, the brand has introduced a limited-edition Chocolate Strawberry Almond Milk Creamer, which is available at Target stores nationwide with a SRP of $5.79 per 25.4 oz. bottle. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

Pressed

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Pressed has launched its new Love Shot, which features a chocolate-forward blend of horny goat weed powder, maca wheat powder and damania powder. According to the brand, each of these powders is known to increase blood flow and improve sexual function. Pressed’s Love Shot is available via the brand’s website for $3.75 per 2 oz. bottle. For more information, visit pressed.com.

Bubbl’r

Antioxidant sparkling water producer Bubbl’r has grown its product portfolio with the addition of Wild Cherry Chill’r. The new flavor – the 12th in the brand’s lineup – is available in both single-serve 12 oz. cans and take-home 6-packs at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit drinkbubblr.com.

Victor Allen’s x Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Now you can have your cereal and drink it too! Ready-to-drink coffee brand Victor Allen’s has teamed up with General Mills to create its newest product, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Iced Coffee. Each 8 oz. can features a blend of milk, sugar and Arabica beans and has 100 calories. Victor Allen’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch Iced Coffee is available at Sam’s Club and on samsclub.com for $15.98 per 12-pack. For more information, visit victorallen.com.

Crystal Light

New year, new look. 40-year-old Crystal Light has introduced a new logo, typography, photography and packaging. The new, bright graphics and refreshment cues are designed to enhance the brand’s on-shelf presence while highlighting supporting ingredients. In conjunction with the rebrand, Crystal Light has launched three new product lines: Mixology, Immunity and Energy. Available in three flavors – Watermelon Margarita, Black Mojito and Mai Tai – Mixology brings the brand into the cocktail mixer category. The Crystal Light Mixology Multipack will be available at Publix beginning this month. For more information, visit kraftheinzcompany.com.

High Rise

The High Rise Beverage Company has announced the launch of its new THC-free beverage collection, High Rise Blackout Edition. The line will be available in two distinct variations: Balance and Lift. The Balance line contains ashwaganda and gotu cola to ease stress and enhance mental clarity while the Lift line contains Vitamin B, ginseng and rhodiola to help supercharge mood. Both lines will be available in Pineapple, Lime, Blackberry and Grapefruit flavors. For more information, visit highrisebev.com.