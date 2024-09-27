New Products: Jones Does Prebiotic ‘Pop’, 7Up Drops Throwback Soda, and GHOST Stops By Cinnabon

In this week’s new products roundup, GHOST teams up with Cinnabon for a second product collaboration, Jones Soda ventures into the prebiotic soda space and Do’Mo unveils a collection of zero-proof elixirs.

Casamara Club

Botanical soda producer Casamara Club has launched its first non-alcoholic cocktail, Superclasico. The Italian-style aperitivo is crafted with sparkling water, red currant juice, demerara cane sugar and lemon juice with extracts of Italian chinotto, kola nut and orris root, among others. Casamara Club Superclasico is available for purchase online via the brand’s website for $60 per 12-pack of 8 oz. cans. For more information, visit casamaraclub.com.

GHOST

GHOST has again joined forces with Cinnabon to transform the baked goods chain’s Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Roll into a flavor of its signature whey protein powder. The new product is crafted with Makura cinnamon and contains 25 grams of protein and 4 grams of carbohydrates per serving. GHOST Caramel Pecan Cinnabon Whey is now available for purchase on the brand’s website for $44.99 per 2lb tub. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com

Clevr

Clevr has expanded its portfolio of functional lattes with the release of Pumpkin Spice SuperLatte in collaboration with single-origin spice company Diaspora Co. The new variety features a science-backed formula of lower caffeine, low acidity coffee, and adaptogens reishi and ashwagandha. Clever Pumpkin Spice SuperLatte is available for purchase via the brand’s website for $28 per 14-serving pouch. For more information, visit clevrblends.com.

Do’Mo

Just in time for Sober October, startup Do’Mo has introduced its Zero-Proof Elixirs. Available in three flavors at launch – Spicy Watermelon Margarita, Ginger Miso Mule and Scrumptious Berry Bramble – the beverage features 17 functional ingredients, including Cognizin Citicoline, to energize the brain. Do’Mo Zero-Proof Elixirs are available online via proofnomore.com for $6.25 per 12 oz. can or $23.75 per 4-pack. For more information, visit drink-domo.com.

7-UP

Seeking to meet growing consumer demand for nostalgia, 7-Up is set to launch a limited edition Shirley Temple flavor later this year. The new variety, described as a pomegranate and cherry soda, will be available in 12 oz. cans and 2-liter bottles, as reported by snackolater on Instagram. For more information, visit 7up.com/en.

Jones Soda

Craft soda producer Jones Soda is jumping into a red-hot category with the release of its prebiotic soda line, Pop Jones. Available in five flavors at launch – Cucumber Watermelon, Mixed Berry & Kiwi, Orange & Cream, Pineapple Ginger and Strawberry Passionfruit – the functional beverage is sweetened with a combination of fruit juice, pure cane sugar and natural stevia leaf extract and contains just 4 grams of sugar per 12 oz. can. Pop Jones is set to debut next month at select retail locations and on the brand’s website. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

Nespresso

Nespresso USA announced the limited-time launch of its first canned coffee product, Master Origins Colombia, which utilizes its recently launched honey line Bloom as the drink’s sweetener. The product is part of a pilot program from the Nestlé-owned coffee giant and will be sold in four-packs of 7.6 fl. oz. cans. For more information, visit nespresso.com/us/en.

Beliv

Better-for-you beverage company Beliv has introduced what it claims to be the only soda on the market that contains pre-, pro-, and post-biotics. Named Mighty, the new line comes Cola, Strawberry Vanilla, Raspberry Rose and Orange flavors and contains 10% of the daily fiber recommendation in each 12 oz. can. Mighty Soda is now available for purchase online via the brand’s website for $13.99 per single-flavor 4-pack. For more information, visit drinkmightysoda.com.

BREZ

BREZ has unveiled its latest reformulated blend: FLOW. The reimagined THC-free functional beverage features an elevated dose of Lion’s Mane (2200mg) combined with black seed oil, cacao and L-theanine. Lightly sparkling with tasting notes of Italian lemon and elderflower, FLOW contains just 35 calories and has 8 grams of natural sugar. BREZ FLOW is available online via the brand’s website for $35 per 6-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkbrez.com.