New Products: MALK’s Expansion into Creamers, Plus REBBL, Apothekary, Coca-Cola & More

In this week’s new products roundup, MALK reenters the coffee creamer space, Apothekary celebrates the upcoming release of the Disney+ series “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” and Coca-Cola drops its latest Creations innovation.

MALK

MALK has expanded its collection of alt-dairy products with the addition of three plant-based creamers: Vanilla Almond, Caramel Almond, and Lightly Sweetened Oat. Like the rest of the brand’s products, MALK Creamers are free of gums, oils, and fillers. All three products will begin rolling out nationwide in Sprouts, select Whole Foods Markets, Erewhon, and Fresh Thyme beginning mid-June with a SRP of $7.99 per 16 oz. bottle. For more information, visit malkorganics.com.

Cure

Electrolyte drink mix producer Cure has unveiled its latest flavor, Tropical Punch. The product has been formulated based on the World Health Organization’s ORS formula, which the brand claims has been proven to hydrate as effectively as an IV drip. Cure Tropical Punch is now available for purchase via the brand’s website for $23.99 per 14-stick pouch. For more information, visit curehydration.com.

REBBL

Plant-based beverage brand REBBL has made its first foray into the smoothie category with the release of its new Smoothie Starter line. Available in two varieties – Coconut Milk Smoothie Starter and Oat Milk Smoothie Starter – the new line, designed to replace milk or yogurt in a smoothie, features 20 grams of protein per serving. For more information, visit rebbl.com.

Nesquik

You can now have your churro and drink it, too, thanks to Nesquik’s new Cinnamon Churro Powder. Nesquik Cinnamon Churro Powder will soon be available at Walmart for $4.34 per 10 oz. canister. For more information, visit goodnes.com/nesquik.

5-hour Energy

5-hour Energy is encouraging its customers to steal the spotlight with the launch of Main Character 5-hour Energy. The new Watermelon Chili Lime energy shot captures the “swicy” (sweet and spicy) flavor trend and boasts 230mg of caffeine, the same amount found in a 12 oz. cup of coffee. Main Character 5-hour Energy is currently sold out on the brand’s website. For more information, visit 5hourenergy.com.

Apothekary

To celebrate the upcoming release of “Star Wars: The Acolyte” on Disney+, plant medicine company Apothékary is introducing a Limited Edition Wine Down Collector’s Box featuring sunset artwork that pays homage to the era in which the series is set. The $45 collector’s box, now available for pre-order, includes a bottle of Wine Down (a red wine-inspired alcohol alternative with sleep-inducing herbal ingredients), a bottle of Gold Daily Remedy Spoon, and a recipe booklet. For more information, visit apothekary.co.

Kate Farms

Kate Farms is now offering a Strawberry flavor for its Nutrition Shake ($51/12-pack) and Standard 1.4 ($72/12-pack) products. Both products deliver 27 key vitamins and minerals including Vitamins A, C, D, and E and Zinc to help support a healthy immune system. Additionally, the shakes are free of the top nine allergens. For more information, visit katefarms.com.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola’s latest Creations drop, Wozzaah Zero Sugar, was inspired by African culture and features vibrant, tropical flavors. To celebrate the launch, Coca-Cola is partnering with Swazi DJ and record producer Uncle Waffles for interactive online experiences through the Creations Hub. Coca-Cola Wozzaah is available for purchase for a limited time in Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, and Morrocco. For more information, visit coca-cola.com/us/en.

De Soi

De Soi, the line of adaptogen-rich aperitifs from co-founders Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan, has dropped its newest flavor, Spritz Italiano. The beverage, which takes inspiration from the trendy Aperol Spritz, is described as “a bittersweet symphony of Mediterranean notes, kissed with a crispness of white grape and boldness of gentian root.” Deo Soi Spritz Italiano is now available on the brand’s website for $20 per 4-pack of 8 oz. cans. For more information, visit drinkdesoi.com.

Electrolit

Electrolit, which touts itself as the fifth-ranked sports drink brand, has released a new 7-Eleven-exclusive flavor: Watermelon Lime. Like the rest of Electrolit’s flavors, is packed with 326mg of electrolytes and contains glucose, a natural energy source that enhances the body’s recovery from dehydration. For more information, visit electrolit.com.

DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA has hopped on the boba train with the launch of its new Bubble Tea Kit. The $29 kit comes with three 25mg bags of loose leaf teas (Burnt Sugar, Honeydew, and Pistachio Matcha), three packs of boba pearls, and one BPA-free reusable plastic straw with a cleaning brush. For more information, visit davidstea.com/us_en/home.

Health-Ade

Just in time for summer, Health-Ade has expanded its kombucha portfolio with two new flavor pairings, Orange Creamsicle and Pomegranate Blueberry. The former is part of the brand’s rotating lineup of limited edition flavors and the second of two seasonal SKUs to launch in 2024. Both flavors are available at retailers nationwide such as Whole Foods, Target and Albertsons. For more information, visit health-ade.com.