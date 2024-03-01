Sovány Beverage Unveils Rebrand

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— Sovány Beverage, renowned for its premium sparkling waters made with organic fruits, is thrilled to announce a dynamic rebrand and the relaunch of its website, sovany.com. The rebrand captures the vibrant and refreshing essence of the company and commitment to the organic lifestyle.

The new visual identity reflects Sovány’s core values: purity, health, and indulgence in nature’s flavors. With a bold pop of color, the labels and packaging clearly showcase the infused flavors: Ingenious Green Apple, Remarkable Raspberry, and Brilliant Tangerine. While the brand’s look evolves, its dedication to using real, organic fruit and natural ingredients will always remain, delivering a guilt-free, flavorful experience to health-conscious consumers.

The revamped website offers an enhanced user experience with intuitive navigation, making it easier for customers to explore Sovány’s range of sparkling beverages. The site features detailed product information, the brand’s unique story, and an improved shopping interface, providing a seamless and informative online journey.

Sovány beverages are USDA Organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, without added sugars, and are free from preservatives. With a commitment to both health and sustainability, each can is 100% recycled and made of BPA-free aluminum cans.

To celebrate the rebrand and website relaunch, Sovány Beverage invites customers to explore the new site and enjoy special promotions.

About Sovány Beverage Company

Sovány is an elevated sparkling water made with real, organic fruits. Founded by health-conscious entrepreneur Marcella Fodor, Sovány beverages are USDA Organic, vegan, gluten free, low glycemic, free of preservatives, and with no added sugars. Sovány is currently available in three flavors including Ingenious Green Apple, Remarkable Raspberry and Brilliant Tangerine. Sovány is a WBENC certified woman-owned company.

For More Information:

https://sovany.com/