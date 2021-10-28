Coke, AB InBev Innovation Leaders Will Speak at BevNET Live Winter 2021

BevNET Live will explore two beverage giants’ changing approach to innovation and partnership with entrepreneurial brands when leaders of both The Coca-Cola Co., Inc. and Anheuser-Busch InBev join in the program.

During one discussion, the executives running Coke’s New Revenue Streams division will talk about the company’s evolving approach to emerging brands, new and different partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, and innovative products as they look to the future. New Revenue Streams, whose purview encompasses Coke’s longstanding Venturing and Emerging Businesses (VEB) group, is tasked with developing a variety of strategic initiatives for long-term growth for The Coca-Cola Company, including expansion into new beverage categories and innovations in adjacent categories.

With VEB, Coke established one of the first large consumer company groups focused on partnerships with entrepreneurial brands; at a time when the industry is moving toward bespoke, consumer-focused innovation, crossover products like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and emerging business models, a talk with New Revenue Streams will describe the company’s new pathway for engaging in the community that it helped to foster.

Sitting down with BevNET will be:

Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams

Matt Hughes, Vice President, New Revenue Streams

Surbhi Lal, Director of New Revenue Streams

But Coke isn’t the only beverage giant on the agenda; attendees will also hear from the global head of AB InBev’s non-alcoholic beverages division.

Ana Henriques will join BevNET Live for both a status check on the global brewer’s plans for revenue streams supported by non-alcoholic beverages, and to advise brands that seek to both partner with AB InBev and to grow internationally. Bringing insights into the role of emerging brands and trends on the overall beverage market, as well as a global worldview formed by work that extends internationally, Henriques’ thoughts on investment, partnership, and expansion will help inform entrepreneurs about the important role NA beverages will play in AB InBev’s future.

Register for BevNET Live >>

Taking place on Dec. 6 and 7 at the Loews Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. BevNET Live will continue to arm attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to thrive in a highly competitive industry. Together, these discussions with the beverage giants will offer a look at their ideas and capabilities that are influencing the business, from both a competitive and a cooperative standpoint.

Register today for first access to the discounted room block at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. You can save $100 per night on a standard room and waive the resort fee. Rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please take advantage of this opportunity while it’s available.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.