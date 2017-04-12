Basil Hayden’s Bourbon Spices Up the Rye Category with Rye Whiskey

CLERMONT, KY (April 12, 2017) – Basil Hayden’s® Bourbon, a distinctive super-premium bourbon outpacing the category, today announced the launch of its first-ever innovation and limited edition product offering — Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey.

Basil Hayden’s Bourbon has long been known for its trademark spicy finish, resulting from the use of twice as much rye as traditional bourbons. Taking inspiration from this beloved rye spiciness, Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey is a natural progression for the brand.

A Kentucky straight rye whiskey, Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey achieves its deepened and distinctive taste with the addition of a unique, re-barreled rye. The re-barreled rye begins as a four-year-old traditional rye whiskey, which is then dumped out and further aged an additional seven years in newly charred quarter cask oak barrels. Just a touch of this re-barreled rye expertly blended with traditional Kentucky straight rye whiskey amplifies the warm aroma of baking spices and adds differentiating depth to Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey. Bottled at an easy-sipping 80 proof, the result is a versatile rye whiskey that is both approachable and flavorful with notes of char and oak.

“The spicy character of rye has always been a signature part of what makes Basil Hayden’s special, so creating a rye whiskey was a natural fit,” said Rob Mason, Vice President of Bourbon at Beam Suntory. “This limited edition release gives our fans a chance to experience everything they love about Basil Hayden’s Bourbon — its spicy character, smoothness and approachable nature — in an interesting rye whiskey expression.”

Featuring the following characteristics, Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey is best enjoyed when sipped neat, on the rocks or as the base to a modern cocktail:

Proof : 80

: 80 Color : Golden Amber

: Golden Amber Aroma : Warm baking spices and caramel, with hints of wood rye spice

: Warm baking spices and caramel, with hints of wood rye spice Taste : Charred oak complemented by sweet brown sugar and dried fruit

: Charred oak complemented by sweet brown sugar and dried fruit Finish: Smoke and char notes wrapped in caramel

Packaged with Basil Hayden’s iconic hand-applied parchment bib and copper belt, Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey is available now in limited quantities nationwide for a suggested retail price of $44.99 for a 750ml bottle.

About Basil Hayden’s Bourbon

Basil Hayden’s® Bourbon is known for standing out in the crowd. The distinctive flavor was originally inspired by the legend of a family recipe said to date back to 1796 when Master Distiller Basil Hayden Sr. broke ‘the rules’ and went off-the-beaten-path mixing the spiciness of rye with the smoothness of corn to create a light-bodied, mixable and smooth bourbon. Today, Basil Hayden’s® Bourbon is crafting its own story by providing bourbon drinkers with a sipping experience to be shared with friends and family. For more information on Basil Hayden’s, please visit www.basilhaydens.com.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world’s third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher’s, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.