CIL US Wines & Spirits Expands Glencadam Single Malt Portfolio in the U.S.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (July 5, 2017) — CIL US Wines & Spirits, the American subsidiary of independent and family-owned Camus Wines & Spirits, announced today it is expanding the Glencadam Single Malt Scotch Whisky presence in the United States with the addition of the limited edition Glencadam 13 Year Old.

In the Autumn of 2000, the Glencadam distillery was shut down for three years and reopened in the autumn of 2003 by Angus Dundee Distillers. “This rare, 13 year-old limited edition aged from the re-start of distillation commemorates The ‘Re-Awakening’ of Glencadam Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky,” said Duncan Baldwin, Glencadam Brand Development Director.

“We’ve been very proud to represent the award-winning Glencadam portfolio in the US,” said Alexandra Albu, Director of Sales and Marketing, CIL US Wines & Spirits. “’The Re-Awakening’ 13 year-old edition will delight the most discerning of whisky lovers and is a welcome addition to the Glencadam portfolio in the U.S.”

The new release has been bottled at 46% ABV and is packaged in a shimmering gold color to compliment the look and feel of the Glencadam portfolio. Like all the editions in the range with age statements, the 13 year-old has not been chill-filtered and no coloring has been added. Each of the 3000 bottles produced is individually numbered.

Established in 1825, Glencadam is the only remaining distillery in the county of Angus, in the Highlands region of Scotland. In 2003, the Distillery was purchased by an independent Scottish company Angus Dundee Distillers. Today, All Glencadam expressions are bottled at 46% vol. and are unchillfiltered whilst also having no added colouring to ensure that the flavour components of the whisky are preserved and the naturalness of the whisky from the cask can be enjoyed to the full.

Glencadam 13 Year-Old Notes

Color: Shimmering gold

Nose: Floral and malty with summer fruits, gentle sweetness and subtle vanilla.

Palate: Refined for its age with ripe fruit notes accompanied by smooth vanilla sweetness.

Finish: Full and rich with hints of oaky-spice.

ABV: 46%

SRP: $65

About CIL US Wines & Spirits

CIL US Wines & Spirits, Camus Wines & Spirits’ American subsidiary, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, acts as a distribution company developing the CAMUS Cognac range, as well as a portfolio of fine wines and craft spirits including agency brands DANZKA premium Vodka and Glencadam Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Its dedicated sales & marketing team focuses on brand activation and brand building in major states, in collaboration with its partner distributors.

About CAMUS Wines & Spirits

Benefiting from 150 years of expertise in producing, supplying and distributing Cognac worldwide, the CAMUS group has successfully moved beyond the category and its traditional stronghold in travel retail through a heightened focus on duty-paid markets and expansion of its portfolio. Today Camus Wines & Spirits is an international independent distributor of a wide variety of mainstream and premium third-party wines & spirits brands such as Salon & Delamotte Champagnes, Domaine Pinnacle Ice Apple Wine and Danzka Vodka (in Vietnam). CAMUS is also the worldwide exclusive duty-free distributor of Moutai Small Batch Blend Baijiu and Château de Laubade Bas Armagnac.