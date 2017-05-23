Frisco Offers American-Made Twist on Pisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (May 23, 2017) — San Francisco-based North Channel Distillery announces the debut of Frísco, the company’s inaugural craft spirit distilled from wine made from California grapes. Inspired by Pisco, the grape-based spirit native to Chile and Peru, Frísco introduces a modern, locally-produced taste for a globally-minded audience.

“Little did I know that 20 years ago when I tasted my first Pisco that it would ignite a journey to creating Frísco right here in California,” said founder Charlie O’Connell. “Fueled by passion, teamwork and a common goal of crafting an amazing spirit that transcends borders, Frísco is a globally-inspired, American-made farm to flask spirit handcrafted for the world to enjoy. The liquor is lightly flavored, surprisingly full-bodied and dangerously smooth – a perfect combination in my mind.”

Crafted in San Francisco from grapes sourced from neighboring world-class California vineyards, Frísco is double distilled on a copper pot still in small batches, followed by a unique charcoal mellowing – a technique rarely used on this type of spirit. The result is a clean, full-bodied, yet delicately smooth taste complemented by floral overtones and suggestions of tropical fruit.

Frísco is a 45 percent alcohol by volume immature brandy produced and bottled at Seven Stills of SF, a boutique, San Francisco-based state of the art distillery. Frísco is now available in a 750ml format for a suggested retail price of $35 in California and New York with rollouts planned for additional markets later this year. For more information, visit www.friscoliquor.com.

About North Channel Distillery

Frísco is owned and produced by North Channel Distillery. Established in 2016, the mission of North Channel Distillery is to deliver innovative, premium craft liquors responsibly-produced locally in California. For more information, visit www.northchanneldistillery.com.