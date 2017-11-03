Glen Grant Scotch Whisky Launches in Canada

TORONTO — Campari Canada is launching Glen Grant, an internationally-renowned player within the premium Scotch whisky category. The 12-Year-Old and 18-Year-Old are currently available in Alberta and will be rolling out in liquor stores in Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba in November. The 12-Year-Old features a clear bronze label, while the18-Year-Old features a rich blue label and bottle neck and is enclosed in a frosted blue gift box with silver hues.

Established in the 1840s, brothers John and James Grant used their entrepreneurial spirit, skill and dedication in Speyside, Scotland, to produce what would become one of the world’s most famous single malt Scotch whiskies at the Glen Grant Distillery. While Gruppo Campari acquired the brand in 2006, in 2017, Campari Canada identified an opportunity to further its category growth by expanding the company’s premium spirits portfolio with the addition of Glen Grant.

“We are thrilled to introduce such a highly-regarded Scotch whisky into the Canadian market,” said Alyssa De Bartolo, Brand Manager, Premium Spirits, Campari Canada. “In launching GlenGrant, we hope to appeal to the tastes and demands of consumers for premium spirits with this flavourful single malt whisky.”

Recently, the Glen Grant 18-Year-Old received accolades in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2018, earning awards in the categories of ‘Scotch Whisky of the Year’, and ‘Single Malt of the Year’ for the second year in a row. The Glen Grant 12-Year-Old has won Double Gold at the San Francisco Wine and Spirits Competition in 2017 for ‘Best 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch’ and a Gold in the 2016 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC); allowing it to rightfully be considered an accredited Single Malt.

Glen Grant’s whiskies are known for their bright, clear golden colour and seductively smooth, fruity, rich taste. Barley, yeast and water are the only ingredients required in its production. Best-in-class Bourbon and Sherry oak casks are meticulously chosen for a slow aging process which gives Glen Grant its unique colour and rich fruity, nutty flavour.

Editor’s Notes: *Product availability and pricing may vary depending on region.

• Glen Grant 12-Year-Old – 43% ABV; Ontario, $69.95; British Columbia, $67.99; Alberta,$59.99; Manitoba, $68.99.

• Glen Grant 18-Year-Old – 43% ABV; pricing from $189.95, British Columbia, Alberta,Manitoba, Ontario.

Tasting Notes:

• 12-Year-Old: With a bright, golden colour and pleasant aromas of orchard fruit, almond and citrus, this exceptional whisky delights the palate with exquisite and delicate notes of apple pie crust and caramel, finishing with lingering fruit and subtle hints of spice.

• 18-Year-Old: Offers a radiant golden colour and seductive floral and oaky aroma. Deeply layered and complex, this rich and vibrant whisky delivers beautifully intricate flavours of malted caramel, vanilla, and raisins. It lingers with a long, sweet, and pleasantly spicy finish.

About Gruppo Campari

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its affiliates (‘Gruppo Campari’), is a major player int he global beverage sector, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group’s portfolio includes over 50 premium and super premium brands. Internationally-renowned brands include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, Cinzano, Grand Marnier, SKYY Vodka and Wild Turkey. In 2014, The Group acquired Forty Creek DistilleryLtd., a Canadian spirits company with a portfolio of brands including whisky, vodka, brandy, rum and liqueurs. Internationally-recognized for its superior taste and quality, the multi-award winning Forty Creek Whisky serves as both the fastest growing brand in its category acrossNorth America and Canada’s first successfully launched whisky brand in over 70 years.Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari owns 18 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 20 countries. The Group employs around 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM), are listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.