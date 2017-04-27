Island Company Launches Ultra-Premium Rum

New York, NY (April 24, 2017) – Worldwide resort and lifestyle brand, Island Company, announces the launch of Island Company Rum®, an ultra-premium rum that took two years to develop and perfect. Simply the Smoothest®, Island Company Rum is an endlessly mixable rum.

“I wanted to make a rum that women could drink straight and that appealed to the sailors and mariners I know throughout the Caribbean,” said Spencer Antle, founder of Island Company. “There is virtually no burn and it almost vanishes when you mix it into any tropical cocktail.”

Island Company Rum has hints of natural vanilla and wild honey. Handcrafted in Trinidad and five times distilled for purity, this blonde rum is effortlessly smooth with virtually no burn. The clean, gluten free, sugar free, zero carb quality of Island Company Rum goes easy on the body as well, perfect any time of the day or night, at any bar or on any beach.

Carried by many five-star resorts and various markets, Island Company Rum® introduces a new genre to the rum marketplace. Island Company Rum is available for purchase at www.sendmerum.com.

About Island Company

Island Company is a lifestyle resort apparel manufacturer and retailer headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL. Launched in 2002 by Spencer Antle, the company exudes an authentic island experience with its “Escape. Travel. Live.” motto and popular linen and cotton dresses, tunics, and men’s and women’s swimwear. Island Company is carried by 300 high-end boutiques and 5-star resorts around the world, and also operates eight freestanding retail locations in Palm Beach, Naples, Fort Lauderdale, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Grand Cayman and Harbour Island. For more information, visit islandcompany.com