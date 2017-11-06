LEAF Vodka Expands Distribution in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago consumers are going organic with their food, and now they’re going organic with their vodka! LEAF Organic Vodka, distributed locally by Legacy Spirits Team, a division of Heritage Wine Cellars, Ltd., can now be found at all Whole Foods locations, Target on Larabee Street, as well as Mariano’s Supermarkets in Arlington Heights and Harwood Heights.

“While there are hundreds of vodkas on the market, LEAF is unique in that it’s made in the USA from naturally sourced waters, and it is far less expensive than most organic brands,” said Dan Freier, national sales manager of Global Spirits USA, the brand owner.

Whole Foods, known for their extensive array of organic products, now carries LEAF in all their Illinois locations.

LEAF was first introduced by Target in a test at its West Addison Street location. Based on that success, the Larabee Street location decided to offer the brand as well. Similarly, Mariano’s tested the product in several other area locations earlier this year – including Ukrainian Village; Oak Lawn; Western Springs and Northbrook — and has since added its locations in Arlington Heights and Harwood Heights.

Freier says what makes LEAF truly unique is the waters it uses to provide its signature tastes.

For example, LEAF Vodka made from Alaskan Glacial Water has a pure, smooth taste with a hint of sweetness while LEAF Vodka made from Rocky Mountain Mineral Water offers richness and complexity, lending a warm and savory impression on the palate.

“While the trend within the vodka category continues to be flavor extensions, we want to focus on the core essence – water — which, according to tradition, breathes life into vodka,” said Freier. “The natural properties from the different water sources add depth and complexity to each expression of LEAF Vodka.”

The packaging for LEAF Vodka is designed with the intention to have the contour of a leaf, accentuating the brand and giving it a premium look. With a recommended shelf price of $19.99 for 750-mL—and Certified USDA Organic — LEAF Vodka is well positioned within the dynamic and growing vodka category.

To date, LEAF has won over 30 awards including multiple Double Gold and Best in Show awards from a variety of organizations including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the San Diego Spirits Festival, TheFiftyBest.com, the SIP International Consumer Tasting Awards, and the Ultimate Spirits Challenge among others.

“These accolades have had a significant impact on our ability to drive distribution and consumer awareness and continue to validate the brand’s quality and unique brand proposition,” said Freier.

About Global Spirits USA

A Fortune 500 Company in Europe, Global Spirits was established in 2008 and has offices in New York, Moscow and Kiev, employing over 5,000 people. The company’s annual volume exceeds 7.5 million cases, with distribution in over 80 countries. Global Spirits USA markets and distributes strategic brands including: Khortytsa Vodka (3rd largest selling international vodka brand*), LEAF Organic Vodka, and Odessa V.S.O.P. Brandy. For more information on Global Spirits USA, please visit http://globalspiritsus.com.