Mad River Distillers To Release Second Edition of Hopscotch Whiskey

WARREN, Vt. — Mad River Distillers of Vermont is proud to announce the upcoming release of the second edition of its extremely limited Hopscotch Vermont Single Malt Whiskey on Friday, November 17 at select Vermont and Massachusetts retailers and bars. The second Hopscotch release is the result of collaboration with neighbor and family-operated microbrewery, Stone Corral Brewery.

“For our second batch of Hopscotch, we decided to distill an existing beer from Stone Corral and chose their Scotch Ale for obvious reasons,” said Alex Hilton, general manager and distiller at Mad River Distillers. “The result is a rich and malt-forward whiskey, much like the beer itself.”

Hopscotch is Vermont’s first single malt whiskey, a collaboration between Mad River Distillers and their brewer partners. For this second edition with Stone Corral Brewery, just less than 700 bottles have been produced and hand-numbered for release.

“We are excited to be working with Mad River Distillers on the Hopscotch project because we believe we share similar philosophies regarding the integrity of ingredients and construction of flavors,” said Bret Hamilton, co-founder of StoneCorral Brewery. “Our Scotch Ale was a natural starting place for us to explore crafting a single malt whiskey together. We really hope people enjoy the synergy and flavors in this unique spirit.”

About Hopscotch’s Second Edition

– Hopscotch is a supple, flavorful whiskey that bridges the ground between the classic American whiskey style and the smoky tang of traditional Scottish single malts. It was distilled from Stone Corral Scotch Ale, which is brewed with peated malt.

– Tasting Notes: Tobacco, ale maltiness and a kiss of hop on the palate. Smoky on the finish with flavors of peat.

– Aged for 18 months and bottled at 92 proof with 46% ABV.

– Massachusetts release will be 40 cases (240 bottles) of 750ml bottles for $59.99 each and Vermont release will be 75 cases (452 bottles) of 375ml bottles for $39.99 each.

About Mad River Distillers

Mad River Distillers was founded in 2011 by John Egan, Brett Little, and Maura Connolly to produce high-quality, handcrafted spirits using locally-sourced, non-GMO ingredients and Cold Springs Farm’s exceptionally pure natural spring water. The Warren, Vermont-based distillery, which is now distributed in New England, New York, and California, currently produces four rums, three whiskeys including Hopscotch, and Malvados Apple Brandy, which was a 2016 Good FoodAwards winner. Visit madriverdistillers.com and follow @madriverdistillers.

An official release party for the second edition of Hopscotch Vermont Single Malt Whiskey will be held at the distillery’s Burlington Tasting Room, 137 St. Paul St., Burlington, Vermont on Friday, November 17 from 12 pm to 8 pm with free tastings, drink specials and raffle prizes. Follow the tasting room on Instagram @madriverdistillersBTV and Twitter @DrinkMRD for updates. Another release party will be held at Stone Corral Brewery, 83 Huntington Rd., Richmond,Vermont on Saturday, November 18 from 12 pm to 8 pm with free tastings, drink specials, food and live music by Southtown Bluegrass Band from 7 pm to 10 pm.