Bayou Rum Rebrands to Focus on Innovation and Louisiana Roots

LACASSINE, La. – Bayou Rum this week announced the rebrand of its award-winning portfolio of Louisiana rums, as well as the launch of Bayou Single Barrel Batch 001 and Bayou XO Mardi Gras. With a focus on innovation and Louisiana roots, the Bayou Rum brand is quickly raising the bar for competitors in the high-end, craft spirits category.

“Our vision for BayouRum is to become the leader and benchmark of high-end sipping rums in the fastest growing segment in the industry. We are committed to our Louisiana roots and work from start to finish with our distillery team on creating exceptional rum. With the launch of XO and Single Barrel, dark spirit consumers will finally have a serious offer from the U.S. in the super-premium sipping rum space,” said Stoli Group President and Global CEO Hugues Pietrini.

Alongside other products from the Stoli portfolio, the rebranded Bayou Rum is being introduced to the duty-free community this week, October 1-5, during the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France. Next week, October 8-10, Bayou Rum will exhibit at the Bar Convent Berlin in Germany, where the brand will introduce its new packaging – with a focus on the Louisiana provenance and craft distilling traditions – to the international bartender community. Bayou Rum’s Master Blender Reiniel Vicente, a second-generation rum maker originally from Cuba, will be onsite during both events to talk about the rums and share his insights on what makes the Louisiana spirit so special.

New packaging updates include:

Bayou White (formerly Silver), was recently awardedBest Unaged American Rum by The Manual. This white rum delivers a layered palate of sweet cream and vanilla bean.

(formerly Silver), was recently awardedBest Unaged American Rum by The Manual. This white rum delivers a layered palate of sweet cream and vanilla bean. Bayou Spiced is a complex spirit that blends flavors of maple, banana, allspice, clove, vanilla and pepper for a smooth, lingering finish well-suited to sipping neat or blending in a cocktail.

is a complex spirit that blends flavors of maple, banana, allspice, clove, vanilla and pepper for a smooth, lingering finish well-suited to sipping neat or blending in a cocktail. Bayou Select is aged for up to four years in American Oak-X Bourbon Barrels using the Solera aging method, which creates a demi-sec style rum that is deep mahogany in color and boasts long-lasting notes of oak, maple, cinnamon and dark fruit.

Bayou Single Barrel Batch 001 is the latest addition to the brand portfolio, with the barrels hand-picked by Vicente to create a complex, distinctive expression. Single Barrel Batch 001 was aged in previously filled rye barrels for two years and four months before being declared complete. This one-of-kind spirit delivers the signature balanced notes synonymous with Bayou, paired with the complex addition of spice, marshmallow and crème brûlée.

“Bayou Single Barrel reflects the extent and prowess of our craft distilling, aging and blending capabilities,” Vicente said. “No shortcuts, no holding back – just the finest Louisiana raw materials matched with patience, creativity and passion. I am extremely proud of this new spirit, and our team’s meticulous attention to detail and the artful aging process is captured in each bottle of Single Barrel Batch 001.”

Bayou XO Mardi Gras, a celebration of the brand’s Louisiana roots that is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2019, will be packaged in a glass decanter, sealed with a wooden closure and decorated with a kaleidoscope of colors as a tribute to the festive holiday. Also deep mahogany in color, XO rounds out the flavors of orange marmalade and plum with black currant and Tupelo honey for a long, lightly smoky finish.

About Bayou Rum

Bayou Rum is Louisiana Aged Craft Rum Using Locally Sourced Sugarcane and Copper Pot Stills.

The Bayou Rum family consists of five expressions – Bayou White, Bayou Spiced, Bayou Select, Bayou Single Barrel and Bayou XO Mardi Gras Edition.

