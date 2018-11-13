KO Distilling Releases Cask Strength Versions of Bare Knuckle Whiskeys

MANASSAS, Va. – The holidays are right around the corner and in the spirit of seasonal gifting, KO Distilling is releasing cask strength versions of its award-winning American aged whiskey portfolio. Entirely made in Virginia from grain to glass, the KO Distilling Bare Knuckle Whiskey portfolio includes: Bare Knuckle Straight Bourbon Whiskey (aged at least 24 months), Bare Knuckle Straight Wheat Whiskey (aged at least 24 months), Bare Knuckle Straight Rye Whiskey (aged at least 24 months), and Bare Knuckle American Whiskey (unaged).

“Creating cask strength expressions of our aged whiskeys allows our fans to enjoy these spirits the way they went into the barrel,” said Co-Founder and Head Distiller John O’Mara. “When the bottles are opened, you have the whiskey at its fullest potential and then can add water or ice as you like. It is the ultimate customization.

“Cask strength spirits also have their place in cocktails such as the julep, in which dilution by melting ice is part of the experience,” O’Mara added.

Most whiskeys are blended with water after maturing in casks, diluting the spirit to a standard 40 or 50 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Distillers do this often to improve flavor and create a more consistent spirit. Cask strength or barrel strength spirits are bottled straight from the cask (or barrel).

Celebrated at a launch event at KO’s Manassas distillery on Black Friday, the cask strength expressions of the Bare Knuckle portfolio are:

Bare Knuckle Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel Cask Strength

Made with 70% corn, 20% wheat, and 10% malted barley, all sourced from local Virginia farms.

Double-distilled, aged for at least two years in single charred new American White Oak barrels.

Notes of caramel corn, toffee, hints of vanilla, with cherry reminiscence of an Old-Fashioned cocktail. The higher proof provides a warming, nutty, and peanut forward finish.

61.3% ABV (SRP: $55.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Wheat Whiskey Single Barrel Cask Strength

Made with 60% wheat, 30% rye and 10% malted barley, all sourced from local Virginia farms.

Double-distilled, aged for at least two years in single charred new American White Oak barrels.

A predominance of butterscotch, with notes of creamy vanilla, anise, and a hint caramel. It has a wonderfully warming, grain-forward, rye spice finish from its higher proof.

60.95% ABV (SRP: $49.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Rye Whiskey Single Barrel Cask Strength

Made with 100% rye, sourced from local Virginia farms.

Double-distilled, aged for at least two years in single charred new American White Oak barrels.

Offers a beautiful bready flavor up front with notes of vanilla and cinnamon, similar to a sweet roll. Finishes with rye pepper, spiciness, and heat from its higher proof.

62.4% ABV (SRP: $65.99)

In the spirit of Black Friday specials, all KO Distilling products, including the new cask strength expressions, will be priced at a 20 percent discount at the Distillery or local VABC stores. The 20 percent discount is for November 23rd only.

Inspired by courage, strength, fortitude, and philosophy of using your hands to get things done, the Bare Knuckle branding is a play on KO – “Knock Out.” The bottle labels feature historic fighting figures, such as African-American world heavyweight champion Jack G. Johnson on Bare Knuckle Straight Rye Whiskey and Irish-American fighter Jimmy Gardner who is depicted on the label of Bare Knuckle Straight Wheat Whiskey. Early 20th-century U.S. champion fighter Mary “Texas Mamie” Donovan is featured on the Bare Knuckle Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which was recently named Virginia’s Best Bourbon. The unaged Bare Knuckle American Whiskey, formerly known as Virginia Moon, features Valentine “Knockout” Brown.

Today, the KO Distilling portfolio includes three American-style gins and four-small batch American whiskeys:

Battle Standard 142 Gin (Navy Strength) (57% ABV) (750ml $34.99)

Battle Standard 142 Gin (Standard Strength) (45% ABV) (750ml $29.99)

Battle Standard 142 Gin (Barrel Finished) (45% ABV) (750ml $36.09)

Bare Knuckle American Whiskey — unaged (45% ABV) (750ml $23.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Wheat Whiskey – aged at least 2 years. (45% ABV) (750ml $35.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Rye Whiskey – aged at least 2 years. (45% ABV) (750ml $45.99)

Bare Knuckle Straight Bourbon Whiskey – aged at least 2 years (45% ABV) (750ml $39.99)

About KO Distilling

Founded by long-time friends and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy classmates Bill Karlson, “K” and John O’Mara, “O”, KO Distilling is a craft producer of clear unaged spirits, including three gins and a white whiskey, and aged small-batch whiskeys. Produced in Manassas, Virginia, at a state of the art distillery, KO spirits are currently available at retail outlets in Virginia, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Delaware, as well as package stores for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard. For more information about the craft distillery, go to www.kodistilling.com.