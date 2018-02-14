Mionetto USA Enters Sparkling Wine Can Category with Bollicini

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Mionetto USA enters the sparkling wine can category with Italian brand, Bollicini. Bollicini offers two 187ml single serving size canned wines, Cuvée and Rosé, with attractive color scheme and packaging. The wines are blends of Italian varietals offering crisp fruit flavors.

According to Nielsen, Bollicini is a top three sparkling wine can brand, a category that has seen three-digit growth of 140 percent in the past year. “We believe the millennial wine consumer’s demand for innovation is driving this growth.” said Mionetto USA Managing Director and CEO, Enore Ceola. “This generation is particularly experimental and conscious of social responsibility. Cans are increasingly popular for multiple reasons: convenience, versatility and portability.” In addition to being the perfect solution for public venues where glass is not permitted, Bollicini’s eco-friendly packaging has a low carbon footprint and high recycle rate, adding to the usage benefits.

Bollicini is available nationally in four-packs, at a suggested retail price of $12.

To find more information on Bollicini, please visit www.BolliciniWines.com.

About Mionetto USA

Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell & Co. Gruppe, was founded in 1997. Mionetto USA began with the introduction of the Mionetto family’s portfolio of fine sparkling wines to the United States, with the mission of establishing the prosecco category. Mionetto USA has grown to become the importer for one of the leading prosecco brands and ranks among the fastest growing premier wine importing companies in the United States.

MW Imports, a division of Mionetto USA, represents some of the most prestigious wine estates in the world. These producers are benchmarks within their respective regions and categories. The portfolio includes Henkell (Wiesbaden), Alfred Gratien (Champagne), Gratien & Meyer (Loire), Livio Felluga (Friuli), Castello di Monsanto (Tuscany), Monrosso (Tuscany), Schloss Johannisberg (Rheingau), Capezzana (Tuscany), Pertinace (Piedmont), Rocca Sveva (Veneto), ReMidas (Veneto), Cavas Hill (Penedès), 50° Riesling (Rheingau), Esperto (Veneto) and Bollicini (Italy).