Penelope Bourbon Announces Partnership with Castle & Key Distillery

RUMSON, N.J.– Award-winning bourbon whiskey brand, Penelope Bourbon, has announced its partnership with Kentucky-based Castle & Key Distillery. Starting fall 2019, all Penelope bourbons will be aged, blended and bottled at Castle & Key’s world-famous distillery.

“Castle & Key is a really special place and will be our new home away from home for all our aging, blending and bottling,” said Mike Paladini, founder of Penelope Bourbon. “2019 was a big year for Penelope. We launched to market, won numerous accolades and sold through four batches of Penelope and limited edition Barrel Strength. Through our new partnership with Castle & Key, Penelope is poised for continued industry growth in 2020.”

Penelope Bourbon offers consumers two distinct proofs – Penelope Bourbon (80 proof) and Barrel Strength (117.8 proof). Penelope’s namesake bourbon is a blend of corn, wheat, rye and malt barley that combined boast a light, flavorful taste that pleases the palette of bourbon novices, enthusiasts and connoisseurs, alike.

Founded in 2014, Castle & Key Distillery was born from the ruins of Old Taylor Distillery, a European-inspired castle built in 1887. Castle & Key’s distillers have been credited for reimagining how Kentucky spirits are presented to the world.

For more information about Penelope Bourbon and its new partnership with Castle & Key, please visit penelopebourbon.com.

About Penelope Bourbon

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon is an award-winning four grain straight bourbon whiskey that boasts a light and flavorful taste. Penelope Bourbon sources exceptional bourbons made from the finest grains aged in new American oak barrels to create a unique and flavorful blend that pleases the palate of bourbon connoisseurs and novices, alike. For more information about Penelope Bourbon, please visit: penelopebourbon.com.

For More Information

penelopebourbon.com/press-release/