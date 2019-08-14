Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin Now Available in Connecticut and Georgia

NEW YORK – Puerto de Indias announces it is expanding distribution of its flagship Strawberry Gin this summer to new U.S. markets including Connecticut and Georgia. The expansion follows the highly successful launch of the company’s nonconforming and innovative Strawberry flavored Gin in New York, Florida and Illinois. Puerto de Indiashas appointed Slocum and Sons as its distributor in Connecticut and Savannah Distributing in Georgia to lead the charge for growth in these two important markets.

“We are thrilled to see the momentum of our best-selling Strawberry Gin build here in the U.S. since we first launched in New York, Florida and Illinois in February,” said Jose Sedano,International Development Director for Puerto de Indias. “And now, we are very excited to work with Slocum & Sons and Savannah Distributing, two highly reputable distributors, to introduce bartenders and consumers in Connecticut and Georgia to our unconventional gin that is sure to change the way they think about the category forever.”

Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin is crafted through the expert blending of delicate citrus and juniper Gin with fresh distilled strawberries. The result is a truly distinctive and wonderfully accessible gin with a deliciously fresh and subtle taste of strawberry and a visually stunning color that dares to be different. Sedano added, “Our Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin is the original and best-selling strawberry gin in the world. It is taking the category by storm, quickly rising to the #4 selling gin in Spain and #9 on the world stage. We look forward to continuing to build on this momentum as we expand our footprint throughout the U.S. in 2019 and beyond.”

Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin is produced at the Los Alcores de Carmona Distillery located just outside Seville. The distillery was founded in 1880 making it one of Spain’s oldest and most traditional distilleries. Brothers Jose Antonio and Francisco Rodriguez Fernandez purchased the distillery to restore and preserve it and to distill superior quality spirits befitting the history and craftsmanship of the region.

“The birth of our prized strawberry gin was truly an accident that made history,” added Sedano. “While also experimenting with Seville’s world-renowned fresh strawberries, the brothers added some distilled strawberry mash to the gin they were crafting. The product was so delicious they bottled a few hundred cases and the rest is history.”

Puerto de Indias Strawberry Gin is available in a 750ml bottle and retails for a suggested price of $26.99.

About Puerto de Indias

Puerto de Indias is a Premium Gin manufactured in Carmona (Seville) in one of the oldest and most traditional distilleries in the province of Andalusia. Its name relates to the discovery of the Americas around the time when Seville was quickly becoming one of the principal trading ports for the exchange of goods between Spain and the New World. The combination of know-how and innovation coupled with dedication and careful monitoring of the distilling process have made possible the creation of a product that possesses its own distinct identity and which, having consolidated itself on a nation-wide level, has now begun its incursion into international markets.

About Slocum & Sons

Slocum & Sons is a generations-long fine wine and spirits distributor in Connecticut whose goal is to deliver ever-increasing sales and marketing results for our suppliers; unsurpassed quality, value and selection for our customers; and the strongest commitment to service and professionalism in the marketplace today.

About Savannah Distributing

Savannah Distributing Company Inc. is a locally owned, family-operated premium beverage company that has served Georgia beverage retailers since 1938. From premium liquor brands, world-class wines and Champagnes to our position as Georgia’s most prominent distributor of American craft and imported beers, Savannah Distributing Company is a leader in connecting the most sought after brands with the retailers serving Georgia’s consumer market.