DDW Launches Novel Natural Coloring In Powdered Form

Louisville, KY (May 23, 2017) – DDW, “The Color House,” introduces a food color powder derived from a purple corn hybrid cultivated in the U.S. The non-GM powder exhibits a deep purple surface shade; the appearance is vibrant red in an acidic aqueous system. Food and beverage companies can simply list “purple corn juice color” or “colored with vegetable juice” on ingredient statements. DDW’s customers benefit from the innovative color’s safe, sustainable, traceable and transparent supply chain.

Prior to spray drying, DDW employs a simple water extraction of the purple corn kernels at its manufacturing facility in Port Washington, Wisconsin. Powder (and liquid) samples are available. Applications for the anthocyanin coloring include dry beverage mix, salad dressing mix, extruded breakfast cereal and nutritional supplements.

“Our customers prefer documented control from seed to sale, and we’re extending our portfolio from a domestic crop that’s a sustainable, scalable source of color,” said Elaine Gravatte, president and chief operating officer, DDW Inc.

DDW’s (liquid) purple corn color received the NEXTY award for “Best New Ingredient” at Natural Products Expo West in 2016. DDW will feature the innovation at the 2017 IFT Food Expo in Las Vegas.

About DDW

DDW’s mission is to enhance the visual appeal of food and beverages. Nature provides the raw materials while DDW adds 150 years of color expertise. The brilliant partnership offers a complete range of natural coloring, colouring foods, caramel color and burnt sugar with the required stability for your application. A trusted provider of color solutions for the food and beverage industry, the company now operates 11 manufacturing sites on 5 continents for customers in 100 countries. Visit http://www.ddwcolor.com and follow us on Twitter @ddwcolor .