Flavorman Marks Milestone with 50,000th Beverage Formulation

Louisville, KY (May 2017) – Flavorman, the world-wide innovator in beverage development,spirits and training, celebrates a milestone in the company’s 25-year history by logging its 50,000th beverage formulation.

The company achieved this new record by developing 10,000 formulations in just three years. That’s 50,000 of the country’s most popular beverages, energy drinks, spirits, soft drinks and liquid supplements.

Flavorman’s beverage architects have developed top brands like JonesSoda, Chiquita, Joia All Natural Sodas and Crispin Cider.

About Flavorman

Flavorman, founded by David Dafoe, has evolved into an international custom beverage development company with worldwide brands in energy drinks, flavored spirits, ready to drink beverages, juices and mixers. The company marked its 40,000th formulation in 2014. The concept behind Flavorman was to create a beverage incubator where entrepreneurs from across the country and around the world can send their ideas to the beverage campus with a plan to develop a new flavor or brand and develop the idea from concept, to production, to a store shelf. The concept has resulted in thousands of household staples, iconic brands and drinks that have defined generations.