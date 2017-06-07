Ganeden Develops ‘Staimune’ Immunity Ingredient

CLEVELAND, OH (June 7, 2017) — Ganeden, already known as a leader in probiotic technology, has used its patented probiotic strain to develop an immune health ingredient: Staimune™. The new ingredient utilizes the cells of the probiotic GanedenBC30®to support immune health, at cost effective inclusion levels. Available later this summer, Ganeden anticipates Staimune to be an industry-changing development.

Officially identified as “Inactivated Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086”, Staimune’s ease of formulation opens up new opportunities in functional foods and beverages—most importantly in shelf-stable beverages and high-water-activity products. Staimune is FDA GRAS, non-GMO, organic compliant and kosher, making it extremely accessible for use in a vast amount of applications.

Multiple peer-reviewed and published studies show the immune health benefits of GanedenBC30 cells, with additional in-vitro and human clinical studies on Staimune currently underway.

“After seeing the impressive immune supporting benefits of GanedenBC30, we decided to dive further into the mechanism of action,” said Michael Bush, president and CEO of Ganeden. “We discovered and ultimately patented this novel ingredient which provides the opportunity to share the immune benefits of the probiotic in product formats that do not support the use of the live organism.”

Staimune provides the option for manufacturers that want to focus specifically on immune health, and for those with processes that cause formulation challenges for live probiotics. With an inclusion rate of just 50mg, Staimune does not alter the flavor or texture profiles of finished goods, allowing for easy application into a large number of product categories.

Staimune will be available for formulation starting in the summer of 2017. For more information on the immune health ingredient and Ganeden’s other probiotic technologies, visit GanedenProbiotics.com.

About Ganeden

Ganeden® is at the forefront of probiotic research and product development with an extensive library of published studies and more than 135 patents for probiotic technologies in the supplement, food, beverage, animal health, sports nutrition and personal care ingredients markets. Ganeden is best known for GanedenBC30® its patented, FDA GRAS and highly stable probiotic ingredient. Through the fermentation process of GanedenBC30,Ganeden developed Bonicel®, the first science-backed, probiotic-derived, personal care ingredient shown to dramatically reduce signs of aging. Ganeden’s newest ingredient, Staimune™ is a patented probiotic technology comprising of inactivated GanedenBC30 cells, which have immune benefits. For more information about Ganeden and licensing opportunities, visitGanedenProbiotics.com.